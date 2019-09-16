Dear Dara: Do You Remember Chinese Spare Ribs?

× Expand Chinese Spare Ribs

Dear Dara,

When I was a kid we got little Asian rib things that were sticky and pink. What is that and is such a thing available here? Thanks! Katharine C.

Dear Katherine,

Holy red spare ribs, sweetie pull up a chair!

You have brought up something we need to talk about more: Good old Cantonese char siu pork, or, as anyone who went to Chinese American restaurants after World War II knows them in their mid-century iteration, Chinese Spare Ribs.

I grew up on those things! You hand them to teething babies, you celebrate Chinese New Year and your birthday with them, you can even go to extreme lengths to try to make them at home.

There’s definitely a good book to be written on the world-history of Cantonese barbecued pork, particularly after it left China, took some independent side-journeys through Hawaii and American tiki culture, and, believe it or not, grew in the 21st century into a food of cutting-edge trendiness today in California at places like Los Angeles' RiceBox.

Gladly, I have two terrific local places to direct your attention.

The legendary grocery store on Nicollet has best Chinese barbecue take-out in town, right inside the front doors of the Minneapolis Shuang Hur location. (The St. Paul location is different.) Once you get in the door, you never know what will be hanging on the hooks in there, it’s just about always red-roast pork-loin char siu, and often red- or soy-sauce chicken, pork sides crisp with crackling, and, now and then, you'll even find red char-siu ribs. SImply point, and then the nice person behind the counter will chop up your order or refrain from chopping up your order, your choice. It's priced by the pound, and you're on your way.

2710 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-872-8606, Facebook.

Do we celebrate David Fong’s enough? I fear we do not. A serious historical culinary institution worthy of inclusion in any American Chinese Restaurant Hall of Fame, David Fong’s has been family-run and going strong since 1958. It keeps the flame alive for much-beloved but endangered dishes like egg foo young and chow mein. Fong's also has the classic tiki-drink list of your Cadillac Eldorado technicolor dreams. And most importantly for our purposes, they have the pink spare ribs of your childhood that you seek! And we, the Twin Cities, should collectively show they more love because David Fong's is a gosh-darn national treasure.

9329 Lyndale Ave S., Bloomington, 952-888-9294, davidfongs.com.

These are your marching orders. Go forth! If you become a char siu obsessive, also hit Hong Kong Noodle on the East Bank near the U, and House of Wu in Burnsville. Just pinky-promise me, don’t wear a white shirt?