Dara's Top 2019 Food Trends

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Charcoal latte from Penny's Coffee.

Every January, critics around the globe weigh in with their food predictions. Is cauliflower the new kale, or is turmeric the new kale? Or, who exactly will be the new kale, the old kale is dead, we killed it, we drove a knife right through it.

Of course, predictions are difficult, but I read food news all year obsessively, so I feel pretty good about channeling the zeitgeist. So I serve it to you here, raw and uncut.

2019 Trend Forecast!

Nugget-nuggets:

With stand-alone nugget restaurants like New York’s The Nugget Spot booming, restaurateurs will level-up from individual, traditional nuggets such as a chicken-nugget or a tofu-nugget to a pan-recombined-multi nugget, made from individual pure-source nuggets, producing a nuggetier nugget.

Oat-water:

Oat-milk and oat-milk shortages were a dominant strain of 2018, but doing more with less will be 2019, and that’s why we’ll have oat-water, made by inserting six Cheerios in a hempen teabag, per liter of alkaline water. Use as you would barley-air.

Twitter-foods:

Instagram foods ruled 2017 and 2018, with successive waves of eye-catching unicorn foods, rainbow foods, mermaid foods, and goth charcoal foodmares. With Facebook and its little shadow Instagram implicated in a variety of privacy scandals, food-lovers will flee to Twitter, for shot-glasses of pure bile. “I can’t believe I was served pure bile!” will be the ritual meme of every first tweet. The race will be on to mount the first response: “How can you expect anything but pure bile,” and “That IS who we are,” and “Only .1% of an animal is bile, why are you overreacting?”

Off-cuts:

Seeking cost-savings, restaurant chefs have long turned from pricey filet mignon to lesser cuts such as hangar steak and flank steak. Now as hangar and flank prices have crept ever-skyward, chefs will turn to lesser-known cuts like hooves, stray hairs, and ephemera including diverse grunts.

Robot attack:

The traditional service model is broken. Now, robots bring your pizza, and poke your back and arms while saying “try and make me stop” till you pay them to go away.

Low-performance beverages:

High-performance beverages were on point all 2018, with protein enhancements, antioxidant additions, and brain-boosting exotic mushrooms showing up in every new bottle. In 2019 look for low-performance beverages, like locker-aged tap-water and Diet Coke with a button mushroom taped to the can, as America swaps out overachieving for an acceptance that actually none of this can be fixed by changing the beverages, because my God, my God, how may we go on?

Talk back! Do you see any food trends on the horizon that I forgot to include? Tweet them to me @deardara, or steam them in a fresh banana-leaf until tender.