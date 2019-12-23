Dara’s Dish of the Year: It's Not Jello

× Expand Foie gras with local apples

2019 was a memorable year for me—my 11 year old discovered the noble American art of a composite Jello creation, and I spent some time as sous chef handing over spoons of sour cream and ice-cream to mix into the special discrete layers. I also spent some serious time in New England re-acquainting myself with the cleanest seafood in the world, and every time I turned around it seemed the Twin Cities had spontaneously conjured to life, like mushrooms in a forest, yet another maker-food-court, nouveau barbecue joint, or ice-cream shop. In short: For me 2019 was a very vernacular-American, pop-American, all-American year!

And so it is no surprise that my dish of the year is the high-brow/low-brow smash that is the “fruit salad” by Gavin Kaysen at Demi. In my review I said:

"Nothing may be more Minnesotan than Demi’s foie-gras fruit salad, my favorite Kaysen dish ever. This foie gras is cured in Borealis cider from Sweetland Orchards, cooked, whipped with cream, formed into a round, encased in a golden apple gelée, and finished with toasted local hickory nuts, surrounded by both fresh-salted and fresh-cut apples. It comes together like a supercollider convergence between the white-toqued legends of Lyon and a Minneapolis post-War Lutheran after-church potluck. The result? Something harmonious, new, whimsical, light, and delicious enough to knock you out of your chair."

I wrote that in May, and as I write this today, not only do I still agree, but it seems the whole world does too. I talked to Kaysen recently for another story and he mentioned that so far the Demi crew has made 172 dishes since their open, but has only brought back one—that fruit salad. “You know that’s going to be your oysters and pearls,” I said, referencing the Thomas Keller greatest-hit. (As Rolling Stones fans scream when the first strains of Satisfaction ring out, so too do French Laundry fans freak out at oysters and pearls.) “It’s the only one we’ve ever repeated,” Kaysen told me. “It’s one of those dishes you put in front of people—they laugh, they cry.” I asked if any of Kaysen’s superchef friends and investors, like Daniel Boulud or Thomas Keller himself, had yet tried it. Kaysen said no, but he expected they might in 2020, because of some top secret travel in the works. If they do, I expect they’ll be as sensuously thrilled as I was—and I expect Demi’s fruit salad to go down in history as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, fine dining dish ever inspired by Lutheran church-basement Jello.

I won’t speak here of how difficult it is to get to actually try this wondrous fruit salad at Demi, what with the hard-to-get tickets, and the fact that the dish is not always on when you do get a ticket. Is knowing it exists enough? I’ve never been to Mars, but I delight in the images rovers have sent back, so maybe receive this in that spirit. Or maybe just dedicate your life to trying to taste it—because it really is an all-American, all-Minnesotan triumph of our vernacular culture, expressed in the rarified conventions of the finest fine dining. If dedicating your life to tasting one personal-sized mini-Jello seems ridiculous, well, I'll grant you that, but people do fly to Australia for a Rolling Stones concert or build their autumn around a French Laundry visit, and just because something might be ridiculous doesn't mean it isn't also the very magic that makes life miraculous.