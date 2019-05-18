Dara's May Liquor Boy Picks

May We Raise a Glass?

Is May real spring, or a sputtering series of snow-flecked false starts? Either way, here are the things you can always do in May: Raise a glass to all the moms on Mother’s Day, keep an eye out for bluebirds, and make a toast to late sunsets and tasty treats sipped on patio chairs. Cheers!

Malene Rosé $8.99

Soft and lovely, combining a strawberry and cream richness with an elegant finish, it’s the sort of wine that feels wildly indulgent, but is actually wildly responsible—so affordable!

Ferrari-Carano Fumé Blanc $10.99

Lemony, delicate, with a hint of vanilla, this is the sort of wine that pleases everyone in the crowd because it’s pretty and pert as a Kate Spade bag.

Domaine du Pere Caboche Rosé $11.99

Crisp and classically French, extra-dry, thin as a stiletto’s shadow in the low sun, elegant. Perfect with a cheese tart on the back deck for a hot-day dinner, or beside the pool.

Chateau Fage Graves De Vayres $11.99

French white Bordeaux are beloved because they thread the needle between dry and earthy and silky and lush, and this wine is a perfect example—so chic, so delicious.

Francois Montand Brut Rosé $13.99French Champagne houses are world-famous for creating their elegant, refined house-styles that are polished as well cut diamonds, and that’s precisely what this sparkler is—but pink as a peony.

Broadside Cabernet $14.99

A California Cabernet of the minty, herbal, rustic, and great-outdoors-alluring variety, set a steak on the grill and commune with this Paso Robles universe of grapes translating the wild rosemary hills.