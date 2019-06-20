Dara's June Liquor Boy Picks

The geraniums are bright in their patio pots, the bullfrogs are chirruping in the shallows at the edges of the lakes, the days are a long as they’ll ever get. And you: Are you celebrating summer yet? Find your friends, find the time, raise a glass. These are the longest, loveliest days of June, the sweetest month.

Piatelli Torrontes, 2017, $10.99

Crystalline and clear as a cut diamond, delicate, wildly floral and bursting with melon scents, just a delicious and elegant charmer.

Alexander Valley Vineyards, Dry Rosé of Sangiovese, 2018, $12.99

Tangy and strawberry-luscious, this unusual northern California rosé is fleshy and svelte, what a strawberry lemonade would be if it was magically turned into a gorgeous wine.

Casa Santos Lima, Red Blend Portugal, 2017, $7.99

Native Portuguese grapes are blended to make an intense and rustic wine with loads of black plum and spice. Serve it with roast meat, good olives, and charred bread outdoors.

Amalaya, Malbec 2017, $10.99

Toasty oak spice and a red raspberry liveliness are the dominant notes in this high-altitude wine. But pay attention and you find a seductive animal funk arrowing through the core, accompanied by nutmeg and pepper. There is a lot of life in this bottle.

Dreolino, Chianti, 2015, $5.99

A light red wine with a classic soft and pretty cherry core, and good juicy acidity. Chill a bit and pair with anything tomato—pasta, pizza, salad?—to experience the ideal of Italian summer.

Three Brooms, Sauvignon Blanc, 2018, $14.99

Zesty, mouth-watering, and delicious, this New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is fragrant with celery, lime, tart nectarine, and peach blossoms. It's wildly, thrillingly refreshing. A breath of pure bliss on a hot summer’s day.