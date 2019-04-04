Dara's April Liquor Boy Picks

Why can’t you have a real wine critic with a real wine book and James Beard Awards to help you pick out your wine? You can! Because I have teamed up with Liquor Boy to make it happen. Every month I pick out new wines and occasionally spirits, and I picked out some real beauties for April.

Pluma Vinho Verde, $6.99

Crisp as the snap of spring wind through new willow leaves, tart like a fresh green apple, light as a sunbeam, this is a patio-sipper of pure easy happiness.

Oak Ridge Zinfandel, Lodi AVA, $8.99

Intense, juicy and bursting with blackberries and cola flavors, this is a wine for bourbon lovers, if you know what I mean. It’s big and bigger, from one of the oldest wineries in Lodi, the heart of real California Zinfandel country.

Mascota Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza 2016, $7.99

Muscular and peppery, this Cabernet is just everything you could want when you want a powerful red on a real life budget: So good with a marinated flank steak on the grill, and ideal with chili.

Ch. Baruaud, Maison Bouey, Bordeaux 2016, $9.99

This tastes like real Bordeaux: Earthy, dry, sensual, a cherry core arrowed through with mineral dust. A real wine for grown-ups with pricey French tastes but that spirit of adventure that makes them take flyers on bargains.

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé, Pfalz, Rhine 2017, $12.99

Silky, sleek, and chic as a rose-gold satin evening gown, this German Pinot Noir rosé, from just north of the France’s Alsace is a little tart, very drinkable, and utterly elegant.

Cimmaron Tequila, Atotonilco Jalisco, $24.99

A smooth and gorgeous sipping tequila made from 100% highland agave, Cimmaron is the entry-level little-sister of a very expensive line prized by tequila connoisseurs. But if you put it in a fresh lime juice margarita, that’s called winning spring.

