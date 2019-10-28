Daniel del Prado Takes Over the Linden Hills Rose Street

× Expand Photograph by Eliesa Johnson Daniel Del Prado

Big news, Linden Hills! You're losing a premiere, destination, and wonderful bakery—but gaining a party palace.

Rose Street Patisserie, the first spot baking legend and superstar John Kraus created after Patisserie 46, the one tucked between the hardware store and the back door of Martina, the one that spun off into multiple St. Paul Rose Street's and Kraus's talent-incubator and training hub Bread Lab, that lovely Tiffany's of tiny cakes, it is closing. (Linden Hills' Rose Street employees are being offered jobs at the other Rose Streets.) As of November 3 you Linden Hills people have to go all the way to the original Patisserie 46.

But here's what you get instead! A party palace from Daniel del Prado, the chef of two of the hottest restaurants in town, Martina and Colita. Now, you may or may not know, but Martina is physically connected to this former Rose Street space, they share bathrooms, garbage, "It's more like being roommates than neighbors," Daniel del Prado told me. And who wants a new unknown roommate, when one you got along with so well moves out? So del Prado has scooped up the space, for a two stage project.

Stage one: Because Rose Street is a physical extension of his space, Martina's licensing can stretch to it, so del Prado and superstar bartender Marco Zappia are ready snap-bang-now to offer parties of any shape you can imagine. Cocktail pairings, seated multi-course seafood feasts, straight up Christmas parties, and, pop-ups! Pop-ups with you, passionate amateur as the chef, pop-ups for you actual working chefs between restaurants, pop-ups however you like.

Stage two: A super-secret new Daniel del Prado casual restaurant, which he's not ready to reveal, but if you keep refreshing mspmag.com for the next three to six months, you will learn of right away. I can reveal that he told me a bit about it and it sounds amazing. And it is not trendy. "I hate trends, you know?" del Prado told me, possibly referring to the time he was going to open a barbecue spot but then ten gazillion barbecue spots announced they were opening, and then a bunch closed, and he pivoted to bring us Colita which all the world adores. "What I like about cooking is, not the chef celebrity stuff, not even the artistry of it, I like history and culture, the cultural part of food. I'm a cook, I'm not even a chef—I'm a cook. I like food, and what it does to people, and the culture around food. We have a culture here in Linden Hills, and I like it, I don't want to ever do anything to compete with Naviya's or Tilia, I want to be friends with everybody. And I'll call you with the rest later."

Having a ready-to-go party palace sounds like a good way to be friends with everybody, so welcome to the neighborhood, Martina and Colita party space! And farewell, Rose Street, thanks for all the pastries, see you on the other side of the river as you grow your Bread Lab and do all the next things. Who knows, maybe you'll be back for a Champagne and cake pop-up some day, because I know a place.