Corner Table Wins National Cochon Title...AGAIN

It was cool to be standing in a room of chefs and foodists last night when I heard the news. I was emceeing the Share Our Strength Taste of the Nation dinner when I heard that there had been a Minnesota sweep at the national Cochon 555 chef competition.

Corner Table's Karyn Tomlinson beat out 14 chefs from 14 other cities to win the Queen of Porc title in Chicago last night at the 10th Anniversary Grand Cochon. And, Dustin Nguyen of Martina took home the top honor as Punch King, beating 14 bartenders from across the country. ROYALTY ABOUNDS IN THE NORTH!!!

Can there really be any question to our culinary prowess now? When the Cochon competition first rolled into town in 2015, Corner Table's owner and chef Thomas Boemer won the local contest, and went on to win the national throwdown. Recently, Boemer named Karyn Tomlinson his successor at Corner Table, so that he could focus on refining Revival and creating the just-opened In Bloom.

Obviously, he made the right choice. Tomlinson wowed at the local competition with dishes that had a bit of her Scandinavian signature: church-basement ham sandwiches, meatballs, blood pudding with lingonberries, and such. Last night she proved that she's serious by winning the big pig.

Congratulations to all!!!

