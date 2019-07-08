Corner Table to Close

× Expand Inside the kitchen at Corner Table restaurant Corner Table

If you were tuned into news this weekend, you might have already heard that Corner Table, the south Minneapolis eatery from Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone, will close at the end of the month.

Beyond it being one of our perennial best restaurants, and a regular participant in Restaurant Week, it was one of my favorite spots. I have birthdayed at that big round table in the corner, and spent good nights lingering at the kitchen counter bar. In its early days in the new spot, it was hard to beat the heady mix of smart hospitality and stunning food. Rancone and Boemer bought the original Corner Table from chef Scott Pampuch in 2011, then moved it down the street to its current location. It became a hotspot of fresh new cooking that used Boemer's classical techniques married with a bright sense of innovation. They went on to launch their Revival concept in the old space, then win the COCHON 555 King of Porc title, which current chef Karyn Tomlinson won again in 2018.

Nick sent out a message on Friday that said they'll be closing the restaurant. But they own the building, so while we are saying goodbye to CT, the music isn't ending. "It’s time for a refresh, and we believe that the experience is still top notch, and we are so proud of whats happening there, we want to make some changes that we feel will be able to connect with the neighborhood and dining community that we were just not connecting with."

What does that mean? Well, it means a decor change, a name change, possibly a new bar being built in the space, and a new restaurant idea. Current chef Karyn Tomlinson is still part of the team.

Nick continued, "Corner Table has always had one constant, and that has been change. Whether that be with each season or personality connected to it, it means full embrace and a moment for grief, but an opportunity to come back stronger and with a new perspective. ... Our staff is amazing, engaged and so passionate about that restaurant, and our loyal regulars are the best around, it is heartbreaking to make this decision, but it is the right thing at this time."

So get in one more round for those sweet potato donuts, and then sit tight. Something new and fresh is coming.