Coming Soon: Twin Spirits Cocktail Room

Photos courtesy of Twin Spirits Distillery

Are you ready for another cocktail room? Good! Because one is about to open, says Michelle Winchester, owner and distiller of Northeast Minneapolis's one-woman distillery, Twin Spirits.

"The cocktail room should be open within the month," Winchester told me, describing a small space of about 26 seats, with an eleven-foot mahogany bar her brother-in-law hand-milled and crafted. "I'm really happy with it, it feels cozy and a little quirky, a little like a barn. The old building really shines through. It's good."

× Expand Twin Spirits Distillery infusions Twin Spirits Distillery infusions

Winchester is in the process of hiring a bartender, but says they will likely serve culinary-focused Bloody Marys, because Twin Spirits' vodka, made from cane sugar, goes particularly well in them. Their vodkas take to culinary infusions of cumin, chipotle pepper, mushroom, and star anise—which she's already working on. (Why isn't vodka made with cane sugar like white rum? Because of the mysteries of the TTB. Winchester says she's also working on a TTB-compliant rum, made with molasses.) "The vodka tends to have a sweeter taste," says Winchester. "It's converting a lot of non-vodka drinkers in to straight vodka drinkers—I never saw that coming." Also in the works is a moonshine, made only during the full moon, and then aged. Isn't aged moonshine oxymoronic? "No, there's no such thing as moonshine, legally. So you can do whatever you want." So she's doing what she wants, and literally making it when the full moon is moon-shining down on Minneapolis—and she's making it from honey mead, so it's moonshine full of sunshine.

And you'll be able to drink that honey-moon-moonshine right in Twin Spirits cocktail room, hopefully before the end of January.