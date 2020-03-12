Coming Soon: The Happy Gnome Becomes The Gnome

× Expand Photo by Todd Walker The Happy Gnome building at night in the winter.

Good news on a DAY.

Let's look to the future, whence The Happy Gnome will rise again!

That's right, we can now officially say that The Gnome Craft Pub will open sometime this summer. The gents who have taken on the task of revitalizing and refreshing the old building are none other than Brian Ingram of Hope Breakfast Bar, and Justin Sutherland of all things Top Chef and Handsome Hog. The duo have partnered up to form a new project called Bing Enterprises, separate from their other endeavors.

What can we expect from The Gnome? "The 19th century firehouse will feature a craft pub on the main level, beer hall upstairs and beer garden outside. These spaces will include multiple bars, intimate booths and communal seating to accommodate two or twenty of your closest friends throughout the Minnesota seasons," we've been told.

Our own Todd Walker, who lives in the neighborhood, has walked through the space and seen the plans for the renovation, which will have to be extensive. "It's going to be awesome for the neighborhood, I can't wait. And all the people who are missing the craft beer experience will be very happy. Brian told me that he's set on bringing back the firkin fest! When they open this summer, all the fun will be kicked off with a big firkin party."

As for food, Ingram and Sutherland are planning The Gnome to be a modern interpretation of a Minnesota supper club. That means carved rotisserie sandwiches, table-side raclette, build your own charcuterie boards, plus many more classics. They are loading for beer with 100 different taps from local and national breweries, wineries, and distilleries.

So there's your bright spot for the day! Imagine yourself sitting on that perfect patio under and azure sky with summer winds wafting over firkins. Let's get excited about summer at The Gnome.