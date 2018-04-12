Coming Soon: Sota Hot and Cold to Uptown

× Expand Thai rolled ice cream at Sota Hot and Cold

For an upcoming issue of the magazine I surveyed all the spinning, spooling, blended, colorful ice cream developments coming to the Twin Cities this summer. (Get the scoop before anyone else—subscribe!) In my travels and tastings, I really fell for Sota Hot & Cold, the most budget-friendly of all the Asian rolled ice cream spots, and the one given to the boldest culinary flavor experiments. I tried a chili pepper-spiked cinnamon version that was legit spicy and very delicious. The 'Banana Blitz' was lively, and had just been made with fresh bananas. This is why I was quite thrilled to see a sign in the window at 2829 Hennepin Ave. S. (in the former sneaker store) announcing that another Sota is coming to Uptown this summer—hooray! This makes the second rolled ice cream spot in Uptown, after pioneer Lou Lou Sweet & Savory, where you can find a killer salty pistachio rolled ice cream and good coffee. Now, this is the point in this story where you try to stop me from saying 'let the good times roll,' but you couldn't, and now we must all groan and live in regret.

Summer 2018 folks, where the good times will, well...you know.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.