Coming Soon: The New Salty Tart St. Paul

Friends, when we broke the news that a new Salty Tart would be opening in Market House in St. Paul, alongside Tim McKee's Octo Fishbar, Almanac Fish Market, and Peterson Artisan Meats, there were many things that were unclear. Would this be a simple retail outlet for Salty Tart treats, so that our Charlie Trotter pastry chef and cookbook writer and most-nominated James Beard Award chef would have merely an additional location to sell her famed crackeroons and pies? Or would it be more than that?

Well I just got off the phone with her, and it will be so much more.

So. Much. More. A 60-seat restaurant, even!

It's going to be a 60-seat breakfast and lunch restaurant where you order at the counter and they bring your food to you at your table. There will be a full coffee and espresso program, and "as much hot food as I can get out there," Gayer told me. Like what?

Like Crepes!

At breakfast there will be crepes galettes—big crepes made to order, folded, and filled bubbling with ham and gruyere. Soft scrambled egg sandwiches on milk buns. Biscuit and gravy casseroles cooked in skillets. Fresh fruit bowls and grapefruit brulée. Yogurt parfaits with house-made granola. Shirred duck eggs with baguette. "It could be the pastry chef in me," Gayer said, "but I love breakfast, I love a leisurely long breakfast, I like breakfast for dinner, I like breakfast at all times—I like breakfast!" Yet of course, after breakfast there must be lunch.

And Lunch!

At lunch there will be soup. Soup you can eat there, and also soup you can take home by the quart! You'll be able to take home quarts of soup made by one of the best chefs in the Twin Cities, alongside one of her Salty Tart baguettes. "A potato leek because I like creamy soups. Some fish-based soups—maybe a bouillabaisse because Tim will have all that fish" (in the Almanac Fish Market just a few feet away). Also from a few feet away, Peterson Artisan Meats' sausages, and perhaps even pastrami. There will be panini. There will be chicken pot pies. Big salads with Salty Tart croutons. "Polenta in a bowl with shrimp and eggs in it, and big hunks of bacon, with some saucy business," says Gayer. Roast vegetable hash for the vegans. And of course, all the breads, the brownies, the cookies, the croissants, and coconut macaroons that Salty Tart is famous for. "The idea is that you come in, get a cappuccino and a sandwich, take home a quart of soup and a baguette and a quiche. I think it’ll be good. I’m excited. I think it’s going to be beautiful, it’s going to be lovely." And it's all going to happen by mid-November, she hopes. What, you say? You can't wait? You don't have to wait.

Preview Some Octo Fishbar desserts this Friday

The idea behind the Market House Collaborative is that Salty Tart will get fish from the Almanac Fish Market, Octo Fishbar will get dessert and bread from Salty Tart, and it's a big happy family. This means that Salty Tart will be making pie for Octo Fishbar, and the monthly pop-ups Gayer runs under the name "Power, Corruption, and Pie" will now be previewing Octo Fishbar desserts! So if you go to the pop-up on Friday and snag a banana cream pie, you'll be among the first in the world to try some food from Octo Fishbar. If you get the chocolate chess pie and like it, and then barrage Octo Fishbar's Instagram, well then you'll be helping Michelle Gayer out. "I'm trying to sell Tim on the chocolate chess pie. It's good. He needs to come around."

Plus Wild Acres Pheasant

That's not even all. I forgot to tell you I talked to Pat Ebnet last week of Wild Acres, our fair state's premiere chicken, partridge, wild turkey, and pheasant producer, and he told me he'll be providing poultry to Peterson Artisan Meats and Octo Fishbar. Yes, St. Paul, you will now be able to get Wild Acres birds without driving to Pequot Lakes or Minneapolis.

Are you tired of so much winning, St. Paul? I think you must be full-on exhausted. Because I can't even keep up with the news myself. Crepes and quarts of bouillabaisse. A full on Salty Tart restaurant. All by Thanksgiving? "I'm worried people will think it's too fancy and won't come," Gayer told me. "If we get nice water glasses, do you think they won't come?"

Nope, I don't think that at all.