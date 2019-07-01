Coming Soon: Rustica Bakery to Southdale

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Ginger molasses cookie from Rustica Bakery

Attention, Edina! Are you someone whose motto is, “Every Day I Need Americanos?” Well good news, you’re getting a Rustica Bakery! Attached to the Lifetime Fitness that’s coming to Southdale, the new Rustica opening this fall will have 2,000 square feet of bakery counter and Dogwood Coffee!

I talked to Dogwood co-founder and Rustica owner Greg Hoyt, and he told me, “This fall we’re super excited to bring our approach to a bakery and café to Edina.”

If you know the flagship original in Calhoun Village, it's going to be a lot like that. Think world-class baked goods, including the cult bittersweet chocolate cookies, the spicy-great triple ginger molasses cookies, and the best kouign amann in the known universe, as well as daily breads and that crusty-perfect baguette. Then think cutting edge third-wave coffee, including multiple pour-over options, and a push to get Edina folks to start buying better coffee beans for their lovely homes.

“The time is now for Edina to embrace specialty coffee,” says Hoyt. I think he’s right. If you’ve been a fence-sitter watching the third wave coffee-explosion and thinking: I just don’t have the time, or the fancy waxed moustaches, I think this is the year you should realize that making good coffee in your house is far easier than making chocolate chip cookies or soup, or even salad. All you need is water, beans, and one of those pour-over coffee gizmos to set over the top of your cup.

That’s all, and you can make really good coffee, for a fraction of the cost of those earth-polluting coffee-pod disasters. What are you going to do with all the money you save Edina? May I suggest you turn your attention to drinking more Americanos?