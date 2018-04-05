Coming Soon: Mr. Steven's Snuggery Opens April 20

Remember last spring, when we heard that Donnie Dirk's Zombie Den was to become something called Mr. Steven's Snuggery?

Well, it's finally happening.

Leslie Bock, the wickedly creative mind behind Psycho Suzi's and Betty Danger's Country Club, is finally launching her next venue. Since everything she does is more of an art installation than a restaurant/bar, don't expect normal. The nuts of it is that it will only be open on weekends, and it will only be open for two-hour cocktail parties, one of which will start at 6 p.m. (Foreplay), with another session following at 8:30 p.m. (Climax). It's adults only, you see.

The idea is to have small, intimate gatherings with good chatter, cocktails, and snacks. These are ticketed sessions, which you can purchase in advance or at the door. Drinks and snacks are included, as is the potential for mingling and provocative discourse. Or in the words of Mr. Steven himself:

Hello. My name is Mr. Steven. You can call me Mr. Steven.

It has been a wild year and my time has come, so ready or not, I’m coming. I’d like to tell you about my most intriguing bar. Actually, it’s not a bar, it’s art. Art of the highest order I might add. You see, I am a pompous artist with a particular vocabulary. I am also rich, a biracial bisexual republican, and a vegan atheist that is partially blind in the right eye. I love myself. Why wouldn’t I?

I cordially invite you to attend one of my highly regarded and exclusive parties.

A few will call these parties immersive conversational art pieces, I just call them a fun romp in the sack. If you enjoy quibbling among friends, strangers, and your new favorite enemy you will enjoy yourself. My favorite guests are librarians, teachers, political satirists, and strippers because they understand me. They have better things to do than to become hastily offended. I hope Chomsky, MacKinnon, and Sowell show up. It’s important to be understood, don’t you think? But decision before inquiry seems to be the status quo, so nevermind.

Due to my mission of saving the future, I only respond to loaded topics, tongue wars, lies, rants, secrets, and agendas. Come out of the closet. Excuse me, I’m talking to you. Are you even listening?

Two 2-hour intimate cocktail party events are offered every weekend night: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. which will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings starting April 20th. Tickets may be purchased in advance and maybe at the door (if available). Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres are included because I am an excellent host. My Snuggery will be open every weekend for your taste bud pleasure and conversational pain. Private Snuggery is also available.

With true love,

Mr. Steven

Mr. Steven’s Snuggery is R-rated (language, themes, and art).

I'm in! They promise that no night will be the same, and how can it be? Will they kick everyone from the 6 p.m. session out at 8 p.m.? Will there be an actual Mr. Steven there to facilitate? What might a "rich, a biracial bisexual republican, and a vegan atheist that is partially blind in the right eye" drink on such occasions? Let's go and find out!

P.S. On another note, while looking for website info (which isn't live at this time) I came across a posting for Director of Culinary Experience for Bock's company. Just in case you've got the chops for that.