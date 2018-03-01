Coming Soon: MN Nice Cream Café to Northeast

× Expand Photo courtesy of MN Nice Cream Ice cream cone from MN Nice Cream

Who's ready for some happy springtime news? I bet it's you, and here you go: Katie Romanski (of the cutest, friendliest soft-serve truck ever in the history of this fair city, MN Nice Cream) has taken over the Empire Coffee on Broadway in Northeast (in the same building as Able Seedhouse + Brewery). And she's now scrambling to get open as soon as possible—maybe by April 1st?

This is such good news for our ice cream scene. Why? Let's count the ways:

Glitter, Color, and Ice Cream Tacos!

If you've never had MN Nice Cream, it's famous for sparkle, glitter, luster-dust, and fun—think disco ice cream, but sweeter. With the new spot and its 1,200-square-foot kitchen, Katie plans to make different colored cones, as well as homemade toppings like Puppy Chow. "Edible glitter—people freak out over it," Katie told me. "And for the past two summers I've been covered with it, which is perfect." Ice cream tacos in bright colors are in your future, Minnesota. Prepare.

Better Soft Serve!

Famous already for her good plain vanilla and chocolate soft serve, Katie is trying to get a second soft serve machine for some non-dairy options. "I was born and raised in Wisconsin, and we lived right by a cheese factory, so we got soft serve after every sporting event," Katie told me. "I couldn't believe there weren't more spots with good soft serve in Minneapolis, because there really needed to be."

A Revolution in Shakes!

Katie plans to open with 20-some shakes—and to implement a go-nuts policy on said shakes, with as many add-ins as you want. Things like fresh, in-season fruit, eggless cookie dough, fresh-baked cakes like Red Velvet or Double Fudge—if they have it, they will blend it.

That's Not All!

Since this new location will share a courtyard with Able Brewing, you'll be able to sit down with your family, your dog, and your beer in the courtyard, then wander over for a shake ... you get the idea. They'll be open early and late, from 7 a.m to 10 p.m., serving coffee, making donuts and scones, plunking soft serve into your cold-press—it's going to be a 2018 extravaganza. Also, it will continue our local 2018 year of the woman trend, as Katie worked for four years for local female restaurateur and powerhouse Kim Bartmann, who helped find the space and has been providing restaurant advice. This is the kind of networking Women Chefs and Restaurateurs and Bartmann promised, and here it is. (Go to the conference in April, folks!)

Someone go help Katie paint, and it might be open sooner. If not, we're looking at (maybe) April 1. Congrats to all, may all our edible glitter sparkle like stars!