Coming Soon: Meteor Bar

× Expand Manthey and Jones outside of what will become: Meteor

The bar community is buzzing about this, so we might as well finally talk about it.

Robb Jones and Elliot Manthey, two veteran bartenders who've been a part of some really stellar bar programs in the past years, are opening their own bar. They've taken over the old Stand Up Frank's/Donny Dirk's Zombie Den/Whateversexsnuggery that was lastly there, and have been re-habbing it themselves for the past few months. They plan to open Meteor Bar some time in December.

"I remember coming here with the old Bradstreet crew, when it was a zombie bar. I loved the vibe of the space, it's a real bar. It's always been a bar, since 1901 when it was opened pre-prohibition by Minneapolis Brewing, as a Grain Belt bar. It has the bones of a good old bar," Robb told me as we were standing in the space. "I always said I would never leave what I was doing unless I could open a place where I would want to hang out: a dive bar with great cocktails, that's cozy, that doesn't have to be a restaurant, it's just a bar."

When they walked into the space, it was carpeted, even the walls. There were tv screens everywhere, mirrors on too many surfaces, and a weird front door that was, shall we say, Georgia O'Keefe-esque (ok, shaped like a vulva). It took them weeks to get it down to the original brick walls, scrape black paint off the windows, and unearth the natural surfaces of the bar. This is all them, they are DIY'ing the space as the only owners. I have to say that each time I've been there, there is a parent with a tool belt or a measuring tape helping get it all into shape. "We had to learn to tile, and lay grout," Elliot said, "YouTube is great. But it's terrifying, because we are putting all of our savings into this place."

× Expand All photos via Emily Barrera

Now, the space is back to feeling more like a pre-prohibition bar, what it was meant to be. With a long dark wooden rail carved over so many years with patrons names, it feels like the drinkers' souls are back. Low slung black booths ride the other side of the narrow room, which will hold about 50+ people. There is a glowing paneled back bar, bathrooms at the back, and no kitchen.

Don't look for a space theme, the name Meteor is just really about change. For a thinky reference, please see the meteor that sails through the night sky in the Scarlett Letter, written by Hawthorne (which, hello, is also the name of this neighborhood).

They're going for a small, intimate, not fancy or fussy cocktail bar. No servers, just a few bartenders they've worked with and themselves. Cocktails will fall into two categories. Basics will be $8, think more of the classics. Advanced will be $12. So a basic flip drink will hit your high quality expectations, but an advanced flip might evoke fresh banana bread and take a few minutes more to make. And that $8? That's what it will cost: a five and three singles, all tax included. Being just outside the stadium tax zone helps all drinkers.

Boiler Makers will have their own section. But beyond a beer and a shot, which you'll still be able to just order, they'll also have pairings set up for you, "Some might be expected and some might be unexpected," Elliot explained, "like a glass of Hefeweizen and a shot of Japanese whiskey is really delicious, though you might not have thought to put those two together. Some of these pairings will be far from obvious, that's the fun."

For wine, there will be something red, something white, and something bubbly, but not a big wine list. (FYI Bar Brava did just open around the corner if you need to make a wine run).

No kitchen, means their suggested six food items will likely be some classic bar snacks, with a few surprises. They're still figuring it out, but think bar pizza, pretzels and dip, classy stuff. Though, it's not really about food, they don't want you to come for food, "We just don't want you to leave if need a snack." So maybe pickled eggs, maybe some other things.

They'll open at 4pm and stay open until 2am, waiting for all the industry people to get off work.

The key takeaway is that we have a pair of high-voltage, nationally recognized local bartenders who want nothing more than to make a chill Minnesota place to drink and hang. I think you should start to think of them as the welcome mat to the national spirits community as well. "We've made so many connections over our careers with other great bars, we finally have a place where we can invite them up to do cool things. For sure we'll do pop-ups and takeovers," Robb noted.

Look for Meteor to quietly open in December.