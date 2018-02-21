Coming Soon: Hot Indian to Mall of America

× Expand Photo by Katherine Harris Fries from Hot Indian Foods

The Mall of America proudly announced today that Hot Indian would be opening an outpost on the 3rd level this summer. This comes on the heels of its expansion to the Minneapolis skyways, in the TCF tower, which is imminent! The food truck, turned Midtown Global Market counter-spot, turned Twins Ballpark concession darling, turned State Fair food badass, is kinda kicking along, isn't it?

So it should be no surprise that owner Amol Dixit and chef Janene Holig want to take over the world. Their goal: To be the best and most-loved Indian foods eatery in the country.

I fully support this bid for domination, because Hot Indian is a playful entry into Indian cuisine for many ketchup-loving folk. Yes, those Indi-frites pictured above are a gateway snack. In fact, if you've ever done a Bollywood dance at the food truck for a $1 off an Indurrito (those addictive burritos filled with chicken tikka or lamb or channa that's all snugly wrapped in roti), you know that the happy gift of Indian culture is one of the things they deliver on so well.

Dixit believes that the best way to share his Indian culture is along with food. The new spaces will have plenty of small influences that are aimed at allowing the customer a subtle way to enjoy and embrace Indian culture. They recognize that to achieve a national success, they have to be accessible and open to a broader audience that may know nothing about vindaloo or channa masala. From fun and friendly graphics to intentional customer service that takes the pressure off of Indian food newbies, they truly believe: don't panic, man, it's just lunch.

Holig has plans for some new foods on the horizon, "I want to do some sexy vindaloo, I'm just working on that now. But we'll have some new filling ingredients, for the rice bowls and Indurritos, and we're introducing chai. We'll have a traditional version, and then something exciting and new in that area too." There will be some differences in the menu from the skyway spot to the MOA location, because they serve different needs. The skyway will open first, then MOA, then ..... the world!