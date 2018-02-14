Coming Soon: Herbivorous Butcher Food Truck

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Customers at The Herbivorous Butcher

Hot news, vegans! I just got off the phone with Herbivorous Butcher co-owners Aubry and Kale Walch and they have bought a food truck! It is being wrapped and readied, and will be on the streets of downtown Minneapolis in June. They plan to get it licensed for both cities, so it will get to St. Paul as well. Expect to see it all summer at breweries and festivals in both towns.

What will they be serving? Fried chicken! Or you know, chicken-free fried chicken. "We did a take on Kentucky Fried Chicken's Double-Down for a food festival in Los Angeles," Kale told me. "It came out really, really well." Speaking of Los Angeles, the two mentioned they've been invited to serve food at a big, prestige upcoming festival, though can't release details yet—is it Bonnaroo? Burning Man? Coachella? Lollapallooza? Speculate wildly, please! It makes the idea of running out from your cube for a downtown lunch just a little more glam. Speaking of more glam, guess who else buys non-meats from Herbivorous Butcher? Portia de Rossi was there recently, and noted vegan Alan Cumming is a fan, too.

That's a welcome glam kick-off to food truck season. See you in the streets!