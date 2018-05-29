Coming Soon: Forest to Fork at the Keg & Case Market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Forest to Fork Wild mushrooms

Details are finally beginning to emerge on the Keg & Case Market coming in St. Paul, and here’s something exciting: It will have a wild foods grocery store called Forest to Fork with a grow chamber for on-site grown mushrooms!

I mean, I realize some people don’t find the idea of on-site mushroom growing exciting, but I do, and Mike Kempenich does, and he’s the one doing it. Here’s the scoop.

Kempenich grew up in Brooklyn Park, back when it was full of woods, and he learned to forage in those Brooklyn Park woods with his parents—who hail from northern Minnesota and knew how to do those things. Kempenich went on to become an executive recruiter, but when he got laid off about eight years back, decided the future lay in mushrooms. He started working with a buddy to build a basement mushroom growing room and garage “fruiting chamber." (Mushroom talk: The things we recognize as mushrooms and fry in butter? Real mushroom people call these “fruits.” The rest of the mushroom, the part we can’t see, which lives underground or inside a tree or something, is thought of as the main bit of mushroom. It’s mind-bending to hear a mushroom referred to as a fruit, but think of it like an apple. To a mushroom, the point of part we eat is to act as a vessel to get its spores up and out into the world—the same way that the point of an apple, to an apple tree, is to act as a vessel to get its seeds up and out.)

Anyway, Kempenich eventually figured out how to grow mushrooms, and he decided to share his love of foraged foods by launching a company called the Gentleman Forager, through which he taught classes, led foraging expeditions, and the like. If you pay a lot of attention to these things, you've probably seen him floating around town, and if you eat out a lot and like mushrooms, you've likely tasted something he harvested, as he has supplied a lot of top restaurants. But now he's coming out of the background, and taking it all to the next level, with Forest To Fork.

When you walk in to Forest to Fork, Kempenich tells me the first thing you’ll see is a 14-foot-high glass wall. Behind that is a $40,000 LED light system, and an apparatus allowing the chamber to stay above 90% humidity, which is what mushrooms need to be happy. You should be able to see a variety of mushrooms growing through the glass—King oyster mushrooms, shiitake, lion’s mane, and more. In the shop, you’ll be able to purchase those same mushrooms you just saw growing, as well as foraged foods from 'Up North' in the summer, and 'Out West' in the winter. Expect fiddlehead ferns, ramps, hazlenuts, wild rice, and maybe even berries. Forest to Fork will also sell things you need to forage yourself, like guide books and walking sticks. Exciting! We definitely don’t have any store like this in the Cities—and please tell me, is the first mushroom store in the country that grows their own on-site? I feel like it might be so.

It’s a thrilling prospect for mushroom lovers, so all you fungi-obsessives will want to mark your calendar for the projected August or September opening. If you need a more actionable step sooner, buy tickets for Kempenich and crew’s Wild Foods Fandango. This is an outside culinary festival right next to Keg & Case, coming up this very weekend on June 3. It will have live bands*, 14 important chefs** making mushroom dishes and competing for the “Golden Morel” award, and the rare chance to see inside Keg & Case. I will be there! Because I'm dying to see whatever there is to see.

Hooray for the future—when mushrooms come out of the woods and land right next to an ice cream shop, as heaven intended.

**Bands include: ​Sam Miltich (VIP only) Frogleg, Black River Review, and Dirt Train

*14 Important Chefs include: ​Fernando Silva—Harriet Brasserie; Jim Christensen—Heyday; Scott Pampuch—Fulton Taproom Kitchen; John Ng—Zen Box Izakaya; Kristi Varner—The Bird; Jeffrey Lundmark—Wilder Scratch Kitchen; Marshall Paulsen—Birchwood Café; Daniel Cataldo—Ninetwentyfive; Laura Bonicelli—Bonicelli Kitchen; Zach Schugel—Baja Haus; Mike Willenbring—Reve Bistro; Alex Kisch—The Sample Room; Matt Bickford—Ice House; Damon Holter—Croix Valley Foods.

