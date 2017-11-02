Coming Soon: Fig + Farro to the old Figlio space

× Expand via Instagram

Michelle Courtwright is best known in Minneapolis for founding the branding agency Made, but a few years ago she began to feel an increasing pull towards changing the world, one vegetarian meal at a time. So guess what? She sold her agency and is taking over the Calhoun Square restaurant space best known for legendary Figlio, the pizza-and-Italian-comforts spot. Now she'll be filling it with global vegetarian comforts in a new spot called Fig + Farro.

"I became a vegetarian in 2001, almost 20 years ago," Courtwright told me, "and this issue of climate change is so important to me, it's something we all have control over, how what we eat impacts our earth. But when I talk to people about vegetarian food, what I hear all the time is that people feel intimidated by the idea, and feel like they don't know how to cook a proper vegetarian meal. One of the goals at Fig + Farro is to make vegetarian food into comfort food, not scary food. Sometimes I feel like vegetarian and vegan are scary words for people, and I want people to come in and think they can do this at home, and see it's really delicious, welcoming, approachable, dinner-party style food that's fun and good, and also is good for the planet." Like what? Well like a spinach and goat cheese crepe-based lasagna, vegan Swedish meatballs, and a mashed-potato-and-gravy-flight. The menu, still in-process, can be peeked at here.

They'll serve weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner, with wine from $5 a glass and food from $6, and there's going to be a special kid-lounge-and-climb area, so vegetarian kiddos will feel at home.

But wait, there's more! Courtwright really wants to create a community around Fig + Farro, with profit sharing and travel-stipends for employees who want to be part of a mission-driven vegetarian spot. If that's you, email them at figfarro@gmail.com.

I've heard from so many vegans and vegetarians over the years who've been longing for something like this. If you want to be part of the friends-and-family opening nights and express your support, sign up on the mailing list. Welcome Fig + Farro, can't wait to try the figs—and the farro!

Fig + Farro

3001 Hennepin Ave. S.