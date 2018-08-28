Coming Soon: Fhima's Got a New Chef and an Opening Date

× Expand Patrick Atanalian and David Fhima from new Fhima's

Is this the start of something fantastique?! When last we left serial restaurant entrepreneur David Fhima, he had taken on Minneapolis's most historic restaurant space, the one-time Forum Cafeteria, and announced his intention to create a special new thing in it called Fhima's La Belle Epoque, while he also used the massive kitchen to feed the Timberwolves and the Lynx.

When last we left chef Patrick Atanalian, legend of the Loring Café and the New French Café, he had departed the hideaway Sanctuary, for plans unknown. Well, I bet you can see where this is going: "When we talked seven months ago I thought he must be joking—are you out of your mind?" Patrick Atanalian told me, of the partnership of three months. Yes, Minnesota, this new Fhima's will have Atanalian overseeing the day-to-day of the cooking in the kitchen, while Fhima himself runs the big picture of the restaurant and all the attached parts, like cooking for the Target Center teams and events, and supplying some food to the Lifetime Fitness cafés.

"We've known each other forever, I always admired Patrick, I love his work and that he's a crazy Marseillaise!" Fhima said of his partner, before the two leapt into a quick conversation in French. Now, here's the next piece of very big news: They've set an open date. Look for the doors to swing open the last week of September, likely the 25th or 29th. This is obviously big news for many groups of people, so let me provide it for you in discrete nuggets.

× Expand Shawn Jones, head bartender of new Fhima's

Good News for Cocktailians

One of the great barkeeps in town, Shawn Jones, formerly of Bittercube and Parlour Bar, is taking on the Fhima's bar program. He tells me he will be focusing on the classics, but with a few twists for fans of Mediterranean flavors. For instance, he's developing several different house tonic waters, including a northern Mediterranean one with orange, hibiscus, and cayenne. His main hang will be a new oval bar that's lucite, golden Cambria stone with light shining through it—a bit of Miami Art Deco to add to the minty Minnesota Art Deco happening in the rest of the space. He'll also be running the patio bar and private events bar.

× Expand The Forum Cafeteria, Minneapolis' grandest Art Deco restaurant space, endures yet more tinkering on it's path to becoming Fhima's

Good News for Foodies

The menu is a little Atanalian, a little Fhima, and a little traditional. For example, a bone marrow with charmoula and mother dough boule is one part Atanalian (the marrow) one part Fhima (the charmoula) and one part Fhima's mom, in the sourdough recipe and starter he brought with him to America in 1982. Other dishes I spied on the menu: a halibut poached in almond milk, overnight baked lamb shank tagine with cinnamon, pissadiliere without anchovies, a braised rabbit stew with gnocchi and gorgonzola, and a shakshuka tartine. I can imagine a way this Atanalian/Fhima pairing could work well. Fhima's downfall has always been that the day-to-day of the kitchen gets away from him while he's off doing something more pressing, while Atanalian can sometimes follow his whimsy into culinary dead ends—his dalliance with gummy bears scandalized critics in the 1990s. "Honestly, I would probably be more successful in my life if I would do one thing," Fhima told me. "But a restaurateur has to do a million things—run the bar, be the decorator, be the manager. When you get into bed with someone, you have to have the same values. Patrick and I are aligned in wanting the best ingredients in-season, the best quality, to keep to the highest standard—and I will never let him put a gummy bear in the tajine!"

× Expand Stained glass detail from private dining room at Fhima's

× Expand Private dining area upstairs at Fhima's

Good News for Historic Preservationists

Fhima has been in the space for two years, slowly restoring and renovating different spaces, including the long-closed upstairs balcony, which was in serious disrepair. This space has been many things in its day, and will now be a private party space of stunning style, and the kind of stained glass and Art Deco decorations that only museum curators can buy. The picture here doesn't do it justice, because they're replacing the bar itself with something underlit and golden. It's going to be as it once was: swank.

Good News for Minneapolis Patio Lovers:

Fhima is adding two firepits and the old pricey lucite chairs from his departed super-stylish restaurant Treize to a new patio space outside. He'll also be adding a copper-clad awning and covering on the north side with copper-colored sequins and an Audrey Hepburn mural, so this should add to the fun rooftop and outside options in the Seven Steakhouse/Union/Crave fancy drinking district. Fhima is renting private wine lockers for those who want to fancy drink from their own supply, he says he's already rented all 30-some, and now has a 140 person waiting list.

That's all, folks—late September just got a lot more interesting. Good luck to all!

Fhima's La Belle Epoque; 40 S. 7th Street; 612-353-4792