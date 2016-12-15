Coming Soon: Copperwing Distillery in St. Louis Park

× Expand The sign will guide you.

It might be hard to find at first, but those who seek will be rewarded. Copperwing Distillery is close to opening the doors to its micro distillery and cocktail room in St. Louis Park.

The shop has been a project for owners Chris Palmisano, Kyle Kettering, and Brian Idelkope (lawyer, engineer, and doctor respectively) who have been working to make it a reality for some time: doing the diligence of licensing and permitting that would allow them to make test batches of spirits, appealing to St. Louis Park city officials to allow them to have a cocktail room, designing custom stills and equipment (as engineers will do). And now they are in the final countdown to opening just after the New Year (though, not everyone is quitting their day jobs).

× Expand Engineers build tall stills.

The new bar will be located in an industrial park, on the back side of the same building as Warehouse Winery. In fact, winemaker Billy Smith is their landlord. "He's been so great and helpful in getting us going. We're actually using his grapes to make brandy," Chris told me. The cocktail room is a small 50 seater with a concrete topped bar and banquet seating along the walls with a few high-tops here and there. It's a pretty simple, small cozy space, reminding me of the Lawless Distilling cocktail room in that there are no windows. Though this one has some skylights.

× Expand Photo by Brian Shekleton

They'll open with vodka, a whiskey they've been working on, and a high octane spirit they haven't really named yet, "It's distilled above whiskey but lower than vodka, so there's some sweetness to it that makes it a really nice mixer." The cocktails themselves are being created in collaboration with Jason Westplate, the outright flavor savant of bitters makers Big Watt Bev Co., which is sister to the Five Watt Coffee bunch. "He has been awesome, he's obviously helping us with the hospitality side of things, but they want it to be Copperwing's bar, which is cool."

So there you go SLP, your first very own cocktail room. Of note, across the parking lot lives Dampfwerk Distillery, which is production-only with no cocktail room. But I am dreaming of some sort of parking lot party they might be able to have once it all fires up, someone should roast a goat. Bygones. Stay tuned for an opening date, the cocktail room will be open on W-Sa and won't offer food, though food trucks and other possibilities are being researched. I'm not saying that it's under a mile north of Bunny's, but I'm not NOT saying that.