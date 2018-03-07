Coming Soon: ClusterTruck, a Delivery-Only Restaurant

× Expand Courtesy WhonPhoto ClusterTruck Mug Double Burger

Disrupters be disrupting, and you benefit.

Coming this May to Minneapolis, ClusterTruck is all about delivering you hot food, fast. Currently they are operating in other cities such as Indianapolis, Kansas City, Cleveland, and a pal of mine in Denver is HOT for their double burger.

ClusterTruck is a delivery-only restaurant. Unlike other delivery services such as BiteSquad, which has to go and collect your food from various restaurants before bringing it to you, ClusterTruck sources and cooks all their own food, for the sole purpose of putting it in your hands while it's still hot and fresh. They want to kill that soggy-lukewarm meal that can be the result of delivery food. Average delivery time is about 21 minutes.

Founded by techies, they have streamlined the ordering process so that you can customize your order and then track its progress. Once the food is made, it never sits under a heat lamp, never goes into a hot-bag, and spends an average of under six minutes in transit until it's delivered to you curbside, with no delivery charge.

They want the menu to have a food truck vibe, which means they have around 100 items to choose from in a wide variety of cuisines, as if you were in the middle of a food truck rally. So yes, the double burger—but also breakfast burritos, cobb salad, baked mac 'n' cheese, Buffalo chicken tots, pad Thai, curly fries, and pizza to name a few things. Most items hover around $10 and delivery is all day—breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is curbside delivery, which means you'll get a alert for when to meet your delivery person, like an Uber. As long as you're in the delivery zone, they could meet you at your office building, a park, a brewery, or wherever. If you're outside the zone, all you have to do is drive in and park somewhere and they'll bring it to your car. Group ordering is easy, you can pay all together or separately, choosing and customizing your order as you wish, and it will all arrive together with no charge. No matter what size group.

How will this play out in our fair city? For food truck fans who miss their lunch window (read: me) this could be a nice late lunch option. For those who can't afford the time to walk around and wait in line, it's a quicker and better-timed jog to the lobby. How will we feel in January waiting at the curb? Dunno, but I do like the idea of heading to The Commons and having my food meet me there. The proof will be in the pizza, I guess. If this sounds game, sign up to be a guinea pig to test their systems before the big launch! They're looking for beta testers. I'll report back on my park-side totchos sometime in May!