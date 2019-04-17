Coming Soon: Cheese Louise Restaurant

× Expand via Cheese Louise Facebook

When I drove by the Cheese Louise food truck last year, I actually guffawed and thought, YES! It's about time!

Not only for the sassy play on the phrase that most Minnesotans love to utter in response to another's verbal throw of "CRIPES," but for more melty cheese situations (another thing Minnesotans love). I know we already had the O'Cheeze truck, but come on man, there are fifty trucks with tacos and pulled pork, can't I get a little more Fontina in the mix?

Well, I can. Because Cheese Louise is soon opening an eatery in Linden Hills. Cheryl Rossi, a former Lucia’s protege, and Holly Miller-Byzewski, from Fargo you don't say, are bringing their brand of dairy goodness to the former Kata Organic Cafe space on 43rd and Sheridan. Right around the corner from Wild Rumpus: BRILLIANT.

From the presser: “We want this to be a fun, casual restaurant where everyone feels welcome,” says Rossi. “Come with your friends and have a beer, come with your kids and know everyone will order something they’ll enjoy.”

I'm a fan of their Böss Högg sandwich which piles pulled pork with house pickles and butterkäse cheese, with all the glorious ümlauts and happiness. The restaurant menu will follow the truck's lead, with seven sandwiches including food-truck all-stars like The Moz (fresh mozzarella, bacon, sundried tomato aioli and spinach), Babe the Blue (bleu cheese, caramelized onion, fig jam and crisp apple) and best-selling eponymous Cheese Louise (sharp cheddar, havarti and fontina on thick-cut brioche with a side of maple syrup for dipping). The sweet dip is an homage to Miller-Byzewski's dad, which is literally sweet and sweet. I'm a big fan of that sammie sans dip, to be honest. To each his own.

Also look for tomato soup, salads, those truffle fries, and brunch options. The spot will seat about 50, so there will also be take-out available. They'll be closed on Mondays, but serving lunch and dinner all week, plus open at 10am for brunch on weekends. Look for them to open around the middle of May.

PS: Still waiting for my Cripes Crepes food truck?