Coming Soon: Baldamar Steak from Randy Stanley

Randy Stanley may be known more these days for his lakeside funhouse 6Smith in Wayzata. It brings the party and has truly embedded itself as a standard on the Wayzata food and bar scene.

But I remember Randy Stanley best for his Manny's days, when he helmed the iconic Minneapolis steakhouse for years, helping to bring it national prominence and swagger. That was before he helped launch Pittsburgh Blue suburban steakhouses, also in the Parasole fold.

So, his next move does NOT surprise me. Stanley plans to open Baldamar, a modern American steakhouse in Roseville late next year, sitting as an independent building in the parking lot of Rosedale. But this is not Manny's redux.

"It's not going to be heavy mahogany with all the old steakhouse vibes," Stanley told me on the phone, "It's going to have an urban feel, it's going to be fresh and open."

It's also going to focus more on options.

"We want some people to be over here enjoying apps and drinks, while someone else stops by for burgers and beers, and yet there will be tables celebrating with steak and lobsters. We're also committed to right-sized portions, we don't want you to have to be married to your protein. And vegetarians will be happy here, too!"

One thing you can count on is a lotta swank. Stanley raised his kids in Roseville, so he knows the neighborhood and believes that there's a need for something a little more upscale, a little more cool, and little more local in the area.

I like his chances.