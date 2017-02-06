Coming Soon: Bad Larry's Cold Hard Coffee

× Expand Bad Larry's Cold Hard Coffee

Good Afternoon! Time for a pick-me-up, yeah?!

If you need a very special kick to your day, you’ll soon have it in the form of Bad Larry’s Cold Hard Coffee, the brainchild of the guys behind Republic and Blackeye Roasting.

This is not a coffee stout or beer brewed with beans or even coffee with hops. This is the first pre-packaged boozy cold-press coffee in the US, and it’s about to make a national launch from our hometown.

Matt McGinn of Blackeye brought the coffee and roasting intel, while Matty O’Reilly of Republic and Red River Kitchen brought the malting fun. “We watched the malt beverage industry evolve and change over the years, with the likes of hard sodas and such, and you can see the rise of cold-press is real, so we were shocked when we Googled ‘hard cold-press’ and there was nothing. It’s sort of crazy that no one else has done this yet,” O’Reilly told me. They masterminded the product as a consulting gig for the ownership group that will launch it.

Your can of Bad Larry may be the quintessential fizzy lifting drink with 6% ABV and 180 mg of caffeine. It’s made from Blackeye cold press that’s been blended with malt and just a bit of sugar, then lightly carbonated with some nitro to deliver the smooth. “We just think this will be a good option at brunch when you want your coffee and a boost—or better yet, at the end of the day before you go out, and just need a little pick me up.”

Bad Larry will hit local shelves in May, but the team is eyeing a bigger distribution, and let's just say that initial interest is encouraging.