Coming Soon: Andrew Zimmern's Lucky Cricket Restaurant to St. Louis Park

× Expand Andrew Zimmern's Lucky Cricket - Photo by Stephanie March

St. Louis Park, are you sick and tired of not having any international food celebrities opening Chinese restaurants and tiki bars in you? Your long wait is almost over! This fall (target October?) Andrew Zimmern, of Bizarre Foods fame, is bringing a 200-seat restaurant and tiki bar called Lucky Cricket to the Shops at West End, in the briefly occupied Bonefish Grill spot.

I rang up Zimmern and talked to him while he was sitting on an airplane—I mean, he's always on an airplane, and he was again today.

"I've been eating a lot of tacos with David Kinch," he began, like you do. "But actually I had a plan to do this five years ago with the team that owned Smashburger—we were going to open two or three at the same time," but then Smashburger was bought and it all fell through. "I was heartbroken," said Zimmern. "I love Chinese food, and I wanted to do something with it in my hometown." So the original Lucky Cricket plans went on a shelf, and a few months ago Zimmern was having lunch with his good friend Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi's founder Marno McDermott, and himself the founder of the chains Kona Grill, Ling & Louie's, and Rojo Mexican Grill. "We were talking about concepts no one has done in the Twin Cities well, and really it was decided then and there." The former Bonefish Grill space was going cheap, the kitchen construction was all but brand-new, and there you go.

But what will it be like? Heritage Chinese-American with chop suey for all? Or an ultra-authentic place where people yell at you for not knowing the history of traditional Chinese lye-slaked fermented eggs? No, neither of those! It will be somewhere in the middle.

"Lately Chinese-American food, like Tex Mex or Italian-American food, is sneered at," Zimmern told me. "But I just did a documentary about the history of restaurants that’s coming out soon, and in it I explored Chinese-American food. I visited some restaurants that are eighty, ninety, a hundred years old, and talked to people who have been working in them for sixty, even seventy years, and I think some of that food, when done right and paid attention to, is an important part of our history." So, I asked, cream cheese wontons? "Absolutely not. No cream cheese wontons, no chop suey."

But on the other hand, Zimmern has traveled widely in China, and as there's no single Chinese food in China, the way there's no single Chinese phone number, just a diversity of foods—what will he serve? "A lot of Cantonese, some Hunanese, a little Szechuan, a little Fujianese, and a few representatives from the northwestern Chinese Mongolian border areas, like this Mongolian lamb-belly with chili peppers."

Okay, if lamb-belly, then tuna eyeballs, naughty-bits-of-ox, and wok-tossed crickets? "No no no no no no no!" said Zimmern. "It's definitely not a Bizarre Foods restaurant. My name is not in the name, and it's going to stand alone as a place. A lot of the dishes [on the menu] will be my favorites from around China, not selfishly, but because I think, if these are the dishes I love, other people will love them, too. It's going to be full of fun things like grape slushies, great tiki drinks (by Tampa bar star Dean Hurst), and a really wide rum selection. Plus, good non-alcoholic drinks with really good bitters, small plates, dim-sum, and if the chef we are currently having serious discussions with is indeed going to be our chef, I expect that person will want to add some favorites, too."

Speaking of this chef, he or she is not currently in Minnesota . . . and then the stewardess started yelling at Andrew Zimmern, and so we had get off the phone. That's all I know, folks! If you want to work at Lucky Cricket, drop them a line. We haven't had an Andrew Zimmern restaurant here in a while, except of course the AZ Canteen at U.S. Bank Stadium. Some of his past restaurants were huge hits (let's all bask in the joyous memories of café un deux trois!) and some were a swing and a miss (am I the last Minnesotan to recall Bravo! on Hennepin?). I am definitely not alone in wishing this Lucky Cricket will chirp and hop its way to the greatest success.

