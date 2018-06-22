Coming Soon: All Square to Hiawatha

× Expand Photo courtesy of All Square Grilled Cheese sandwich

Square: like unencumbered, like even.

Coming soon to the Longfellow neighborhood, All Square is a nonprofit restaurant and institute designed to give previously incarcerated individuals a second chance through great grilled cheese. The comfort-food-inspired gourmet sandwiches made with local ingredients give back to the community and your tummy at the same time. Cheese plus charity? Yes, please. All Square hopes to open its doors to "students" of the institute and hungry restaurant patrons of the Longfellow-Hiawatha neighborhood at the end of July.

When working as an attorney with the Minnesota Department of Housing, All Square founder Emily Hunt Turner was disheartened by the discrimination against those with a criminal record, particularly black men. She assisted individuals who had been rejected for housing, jobs, and government assistance, weighed down by their criminal records and left with little to help them re-enter the community. The struggles Turner witnessed every day inspired the idea to combine a restaurant with rehabilitation for previously incarcerated individuals.

“The students who will be working at the restaurant will also be going through a professional institute,” Turner told me over the sound of drills. Construction on the space is well underway, and the open kitchen, seating area, and basement where students will meet is coming to fruition. Employees will truly be students, learning profitable skills they can use to advance in the workforce after the 13-month program finishes. “The idea is both law and entrepreneurship to help facilitate some career paths that are a little more lucrative than the average reentry tracks.” Turner and her team members, many of whom have been incarcerated themselves, have designed a curriculum that is tailored to each participant’s education level, interests, and future opportunities. Often, rehabilitation for those with a criminal record is limited to fields like construction or plumbing. Turner wanted to create a program that expands horizons, particularly for people of color, a whole lot further. “I was a civil rights lawyer and [the disproportionate incarceration of black people] is not something we’re shying away from,” she says. “We’re 100 percent comfortable having these conversations.”

No doubt about it, Minneapolis is here for Turner’s mission: All Square’s 20-month-long road to fruition has been a community-funded endeavor. “Basically, getting off the ground was 100 percent crowdfunding,” says Turner. After raising $60,000 on Kickstarter, and passing their original goal by $10,000, they had the funds to open a small space, but Turner and her team wanted to go bigger. They zeroed in on the Longfellow-Hiawatha neighborhood in Southeast Minneapolis, selecting an 850-ish square-foot space that used to house Junker, a vintage shop that moved one door over to accommodate All Square. “The demand for food is high, and the community is super supportive of what we’re doing, so we decided to go with a space that had no infrastructure,” says Turner. “That’s what’s taken us this long to come up with the money to do it.” With the Kickstarter cash and a series of grants from the Minneapolis Foundation, Seward Redesign and more, the team raised an additional $70,000 and got to work.

For such a high-traffic residential area, this particular stretch of Minnehaha Avenue is a bit shy on food. “Of the 72 businesses on the Minnehaha mile, there are about 3 restaurants,” says Turner. All Square will bring much-needed fast-casual eating to the neighborhood.

× Expand All Square's interior design All Square’s 850-square-foot space was designed by Nicole McIntosh and Jonathan Louie of Architecture Office.

So, what’s on the menu? Cheese. So much of it. All Square takes the classic grilled cheese to the next level. The full spread features nine signature sandwiches, created by The Taste semifinalist and local chef Sarah Master, and includes everything from vegan options sourced from The Herbivorous Butcher to a cheesy spin on PB&J. A small selection of sides include fries and soups, plus there's a beer and wine list to rounds out the menu.

Despite the massive amount of time, effort, and emotion put into her project, Turner is always looking toward the future. “We definitely intend to scale, and have, frankly, a [rehabilitation] program across Minnesota and eventually across the country,” she says. Both the restaurant and the institution are slated to open on July 22, so pop over for a gooey grilled cheese extend your well-wishes on opening day. Be there or be square.

4047 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls. allsquarempls.com

For more food and dining coverage, sign up for our newsletter.