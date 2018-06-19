CLOSING: Rabbit Hole in the Midtown Global Market

× Expand Photos by Katherine Harris Food at the Rabbit Hole

Sad news today as we are celebrating State Fair foods, Thomas and Kat Kim have announced that they are closing The Rabbit Hole, their edgy and cool Korean gastropub in the Midtown Global Market. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said:

We are beyond fortunate to have had the ability to share who we are with you and our lives have been enriched by all of you. These past 5 years at The Rabbit Hole and 7 years in Minneapolis have been a crazy, wild ride. There has been a lot of sweat, tears, laughter, love, and a little bit of blood ;-). We moved to the Twin Cities looking for a new adventure. Adventure is definitely what we got in opening two restaurants and raising a baby. The baby is not so much a baby anymore and our restaurant baby, The Rabbit Hole, has neared the end of its lease, and we have made the very hard decision to not renew. Our last day of service will be Saturday June 30th, 2018 from 3 .p.m–9 p.m.

While we are SAD to lose that fried chicken, those saucy kimchi fries, there is some good news. The space won't be empty long.

We are extremely excited and proud to announce that Hassan Ziadi, owner of Moroccan Flavors, will be opening his new full service restaurant and bar, Ziadi’s Mediterranean in Fall 2018 in the old Rabbit Hole space. Ziadi’s Mediterranean is the vision, heart, and cumulation of Hassan’s life. Hassan marries his decades of fine dining culinary expertise with classic Moroccan dishes, Mediterranean flavors, and genuine, heart warming hospitality. Signature dishes such as Hassan’s crispy chicken breast stuffed with lobster, mushrooms and spinach then drizzled with pomegranate sauce or his Lamb Mechoui with slow roasted lamb shank, prunes, apricots, and cashews and his 7 Vegetable Couscous bring the Mediterranean to you.

Thomas has been working with Ziadi to make the transition seamless, even as far as designing some cocktails for the new space using fig infused brandy, a Moroccan mint and bourbon situation, and a verbena scented gimlet. Look for the new space to open in the Fall.

No word as to what Thomas and Kat plan to do next .... most of us are hoping it includes opening a new Rabbit Hole somewhere else.

