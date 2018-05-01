Cinco de Mayo 2018: Where to Eat, Drink, and Fiesta

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Tacos from Pajarito Tacos at Pajarito

Pajarito

Bring the whole neighborhood down to Pajarito for games, live music, and plenty of munchies. Bad Weather, Indeed Brewing Co., and Sweet Science Ice Cream (read: ice cream tacos) will all set up shop in Pajarito’s parking lot for a celebration fit for the whole fam. No cover. May 5, 1–10 p.m., 605 W 7th St., St. Paul, 651-340-9545, pajaritostp.com

West St. Paul/District del Sol Festival

This iconic Cinco de Mayo festival has been taking over Cesar Chavez St. one day a year since 1982. Stop for the elotes and stay for the parade, car show, and demonstration stage, where local West Side businesses will demonstrate everything from elaborate hair and makeup to “tequila tutorials.” May 5, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Cesar Chavez St., West St. Paul. cincodemayosaintpaul.com

Lago Tacos

Live music pairs well with tacos and tequila. Spend the weekend at Lago Tacos in Excelsior for music from Will Effertz on Friday, and American Bootleg on Saturday. No cover. May 4 and 5, 5 p.m., 30 Water St., Excelsior, 952-300-8495, facebook.com/lagotacos

Jefe: Urban Hacienda

This deck party’s outdoor bar will feature Indeed Brewing Co.’s Mexican Honey beer and deals on margs, tacos, and buttery elotes. No cover. May 5, noon–11 p.m., Jefe, 219 SE Main St., Mpls, 612-255-2000, facebook.com/jefeminneapolis

Baja Haus

Head to Baja Haus for a family-friendly day of tacos and tunes. Plus, try your hand (tongue?) at this year's new hot chili-eating contest. No cover. May 5, noon–11 p.m., 830 Lake St. E, Mpls., 952-476-0816, facebook.com/bajahaus

Chino Latino

Can’t wait til Saturday to start celebrating? Chino Latino begins their Cinco de Mayo celebration starting May 1. Take a crack at pinatas on Tuesday and Thursday, Latin trivia on Wednesday, and a special food and drink menu that runs all week. No cover. May 1–5, 2916 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls, 612-824-7878, chinolatino.com

Nico’s Tacos & Tequila Bar

The Nico’s fam is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its second annual carnaval festival. All the tacos and tequila you’ll ever need, plus music from DJ Cristian Baca will turn your regular ol’ Saturday into a proper fiesta. No cover. May 5, 11 a.m.–11 p.m., 2516 Hennepin Ave. S, Mpls, 612-345-7688, nicostacobar.com

Wicked Wort Brewing Co.

Get the first taste of Wicked Wort’s new brewski, El Jefe Grande. Aged in a big bunch of tequila barrels, this Imperial Vienna Lager will pair perfectly with tacos fromthe R-Taco pop-up kitchen and live music from Run, Lucy, Run. May 5, noon–midnight, 4165 Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale, 763-504-9977, facebook.com/wickedwortbrewingco

Mercado by Earl Giles

Mercado is bringing the Cinco de Mayo fun for 10 solid hours on Saturday. Check out live music and entertainment, grilled elotes on the patio, a selfie station, and temporary taco tattoos. Say that five times fast. No cover. May 5, noon–10 p.m., 2904 Lyndale Ave. S, 612-354-7408, facebook.com/mercadobyearlgiles

Acapulco

Head to Woodbury for this three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration. Games and live music go all night Friday. Sunday features a bloody mary and michelada bar. No cover. May 4–6. Acapulco Mexican Restuarant, 1795 Radio Dr., Woodbury, 651-739-6360, facebook.com/acapulcowoodburymn

Cinco de Derby Events

Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby are meeting up this weekend...why not celebrate them both?

4 Bells

Mint juleps? Margaritas? Porque no los dos? 4 Bells’s Cinco de Derby party invites you to don your Derby duds while sipping on both. No cover. May 5, 3:45 p.m. 1610 Harmon Place, Mpls, 612-904-1163, 4bells.com

FireLake Grill House

FireLake Grill House at MOA is joining in on the Cinco de Derby fun. New cocktails will feature Patron barrel-aged anejo tequila, and Maker’s Mark mint juleps. No cover. Beginning May 5. Mall of America, 952-851-4040, firelakerestaurant.com

Brick x Mortar

Head over to Brick x Mortar for Derby de Mayo and double up on the party. A live brass band, cigar bar, mini horses, and catering from Soul Bowl will start the day in Derby style. Exchange your mint julep for a margarita at 5 p.m. and gear up for some pinata swingin’ and a live DJ. Tickets are $30. May 5, 1–7 p.m., 314 1st Ave. N, Mpls, brxmo.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.