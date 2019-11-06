Chef Yia Vang Hosts New PBS Web Series

Starting today, Union Hmong Kitchen's Yia Vang will guide you into the kitchen and stories of other local chefs.

Launching on the Twin Cities PBS Originals site, a web series called Relish will deliver a peek into the lives of local chefs, and dig into some of the untold stories that surround their culture and their food.

Vang is the host, talking to local notables such as Ann Ahmed of Lemongrass/Lat14 and Lachelle Cunningham of Chelle's Kitchen. In getting their personal stories, Vang takes us into the homes and personal kitchens of these local foodists, cooking a dish that has meaning to them. But, the first episode that launches today will focus on Yang and his mom, Pang. And her steam buns. She's been perfecting her recipe, and now you get to learn alongside her.

In a preview of the episode, Yang shared that he had struggled over the last year with people who wanted to call him out for his cooking not being authentically Hmong. Some guy had sent him some words saying he wasn't using the right knife or the right ingredients, so it wasn't Hmong. "I thought a lot about what my father said: When you say this is mine, you have less than when you say this is ours. My food is Hmong because it's my Hmong family that made it. I wanted to do this show to share the legacy of my mom and dad's cooking." His goal with working with these other chefs runs along those lines, he wanted to show why the food they make matters to them, as people from different cultures cooking in Minnesota.

For this release event, Yang made his version of the Kamayan feast that he learned about from working with the 12 Filipino siblings of LolaRosa. "It was a great feast and it was a lot like a feast we have in the Hmong culture, but a lot easier to say, so I brought a bit of what I knew to what they knew and we created something brings together both our cultures, and people love."

A new episode will be released each week, with a new chef and a new dish. Along with the original video, there will be extra content and an actual recipe for the dish being made. Tune in to learn a little more about who's cooking what and get some good food tips and stories from the cooks in your neighborhood.