Chef Patrick Atanalian Bails on Sanctuary

× A post shared by @sanctuary_restaurant on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

This summer, acclaimed French chef Patrick Atanalian celebrated ten years at his restaurant Sanctuary. Today he called to break the shocking news: He's walking away from all he built.

Wait, what? "I want a bigger kitchen," he told me. "That kitchen was getting to me. Ten years, changing the menu every two months, the tasting menu every night, all out of a 10-burner with a small, small oven, a two-by-two kitchen that had to be the smallest in the Twin Cities—I want a walk in. I want a convection oven."

But chef, I reminded him, you're a frisbee-throw from U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Super Bowl is coming in, like, a hundred days. "Sanctuary is at the top of its game, so I’m done," he countered. "That’s it, I’m just chilling. It's all good." Is it? I asked. "I'm not worried," he told me. In the past, Atanalian has survived the closing of iconic restaurants like the New French Café, where he was one of the last chefs, and the Loring Café, where he was the last-ever chef, so he knows a little something about leaving a good thing—but still. "Don't worry," he told me. "I'll dip into something. I tell everyone: As long as you got the hustle, it's all good. I always am busting my ass, so it's fine. I'm going to chill now."

Well, that's how you leave at the top of your game, evidently.

Atanalian has always had a beautiful sensibility, and created gorgeous and surprising food, so I'm sure I'm part of a legion of Twin Cities eaters dying to find out where he lands next. If you want to stay tuned too, your best bet is to follow him on Instagram.

Bon voyage, chef! Never let it be said you rested on your laurels, and I hope the convection-oven fairy tucks one under your pillow soon.