Chef Erick Harcey Stays Home (and Builds a New Empire)

One of my favorite mental pictures of last year was that of cutting-edge chef Erick Harcey on his nightly drive home from Upton 43 to Cambridge, MN. Mainly because he told me about his late-night stop for gas station hot dogs, which he submerged in gas station nacho cheese poured into a gas station coffee cup that sat in his car's cup holder. That's real, folks.

But it seems that nightly drive, while clearly being not good for his gut, was also not good for his soul.

When we last heard from Harcey, he had closed Victory 44 and closed Upton 43, while expressing intentions to open the latter in the North Loop. Suddenly, the chef who had been a veteran of the local scene for years had no kitchen in town, so he went home, to Cambridge. While he was there, coaching his five boys in school sports and not making late-night gas station stops, he kept looking at North Loop, but never found a property he liked. "And well, how do you give up seeing your kids every day? I've done a lot of thinking, and fishing, and I don't think I want to go back to doing that drive," Harcey told me. So what's a chef to do?

Maybe, buy into a 100 year old department store on Main Street and plan your next empire.

Harcey and his partner Grant Johnson, bought out Grant's uncle Neil Johnson, to become owners of the 100 year old Leader department store on downtown Cambridge's main street. They have revamped and modernized the 27,000-square-foot space and are running the store, at which Harcey used to work as a teenager. "I'm calling you from a showroom where I'm picking out the North Face jackets we're going to stock next winter, isn't that weird?" It's your classic small-town department store, that carries everything: sporting goods, fishing gear, clothing, dishes, tuxedos, you name it. "Retail is not that different from restaurants. It's really all about service and a good mix of ingredients people want."

But of course, there's going to be a restaurant.

Bradley Day, formerly of Hewing Hotel's Tullibee, has come on board to help build, open, and create Willard's. Named for Harcey's grandfather, who was very influential in his life, though passed away a few years ago, Willard's will be part of the store, but with its own entrance and identity. "It's going to be a bit of Victory 44 and a bit of Upton 43, but really it's going to be clean and clearly about the love of food. We'll have some favorites like Victory's Perfect Burger, the Devil's on Horseback, and Upton's Swedish meatballs, but it's going to evolve into its own thing." The restaurant will have about 68 total seats, with 24 of them centered around the kitchen/bar. It will be full-service, with a full bar program, and serve breakfast and lunch all week, with dinner five nights. "And my wife works across the street. My kids can walk here after school."

But that's not all. "There's so much space in there, we're going to incorporate a coffee shop too, and an ice cream shop along the way. Eventually we might think about doing a Dirty Bird too," the rotisserie chicken concept that was at the back of Upton 43.

Can a small town really handle this? "You know, Cambridge is probably about 10 to 12,000 people, but there are about 124,000 in the surrounding 12 miles. This is the hub, and while there are bars and small town eateries, you can't really find serious food around here. Plus, people out in the country are used to driving long distances to get to the good stuff, we do it all the time."

The town is quite excited to have a native son pouring some money and time back into his hometown. I heard from one friend up there who works in the city and makes the commute part of the week, and he's beyond excited. If you feel like a jaunt to Main Street, Leader is open and Willard's is shooting for an early December debut. Welcome home, chef.

