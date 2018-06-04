Chef Changes: Scott Pampuch Takes Over McKinney Roe

× Expand The Fulton Brewing boys with chef Scott Pampuch at the launch of the taproom kitchen.

When last we left chef Scott Pampuch, he was busy establishing Fulton’s taproom trailer after his long and significant career doing things like founding Corner Table (he opened it in 2004, sold it in 2011) and making the University of Minnesota’s food program local-farm-involved. When last we left McKinney Roe, it was a perfectly fine but a bit dull restaurant on the edge of Minneapolis’s cool new Commons park in the burgeoning neighborhood of East Town. And now put your hands up and rejoice, for the two are now joined! Scott Pampuch has taken over the kitchen at McKinney Roe.

I talked to owner Dermot Cowley, who also owns O’Donovan’s, Lola’s Lakehouse, and Jake O’Connor’s, and he told me that McKinney Roe has been doing fine but needed more. “We have a strong happy hour, lunch, and private party business, and very strong private events, but it’s not a place people were saying, 'If we’re heading out to dinner tonight let’s go to McKinney Roe.' That needed to change. I know how to do great atmosphere and great service, but my talents aren’t in the kitchen.” He hired another well-known farm-to-table chef for Jake O’Connor’s in Excelsior, (namely Craig Sharp, formerly the chef of Terra Waconia) and the nudge in a better direction has paid off. “Now we have a family come in during the week for happy hour and pizza dinner with the kids, and mom and dad come back for a date night on the weekend. We found better quality at all price points, that's the right strategy for us.” Cowley got to talking to Sharp about whether there was anyone else in the farm-to-table universe who had run bigger kitchens, and here we are. (Interestingly, for anyone tracking restaurant labor trends, Cowley told me that with the tight labor market his strategy is to find one top-dollar person instead of one and a half or two pretty good people.)

Scott Pampuch told me the opportunity came up at just the right time, as he had just gotten Fulton’s barbecue trailer fully staffed in a way that can be self-perpetuating. “Craig and I have a similar aesthetic—wholesome and simple, straightforward food—and it seemed to be working well for Dermot at Jake O’Connor’s. If someone wants to do really good food, that’s always going to be appealing to me.” Pampuch told me he’ll spend this first week meeting people and figuring out the systems. After that, we’ll see the first inklings of a transformed McKinney Roe in a series of nightly specials along all-American gussied up farm-food lines—fried chicken and bubbly wine specials on Wednesdays, grandma-style red sauce and red wine specials some other night, probably prime rib and popovers on Saturdays.

Chef-made, well-sourced prime rib? That’s what downtown has been waiting for, I’d say. “I’m not trying to create the next food trend,” Pampuch told me. “I’ve been thinking about Alex Atala lately, the Brazilian chef. He puts one place on the plate—Brazil. I want to do that for Minnesota, just what we like to eat, what we’ve always liked to eat.” Pampuch says he expects to have a newly streamlined and redirected McKinney Roe menu fully in place by August 1, for Vikings season.