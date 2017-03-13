Cheesetopia is Sold Out, But You Can Cheese On!

× Expand Photo by Becca Sabot

How much cheese can you eat, Minneapolis? Apparently tons, because the tickets to Cheesetopia, America's biggest traveling artisan cheese show, which is here this year at the Aria event center on April 9th, are totally sold out.

What's a suffering cheese-lover without tickets to do? First, get yourself some cheese from Minnesota's top cheesemakers who all will be there—I'm talking Shepherd's Way, Alemar, and Redhead Creamery.

Next? Try three rising star cheeses—I asked Cheesetopia founder (and cheese grand poobah) Jeanne Carpenter for her Top Three Up-and-Coming Wisconsin Cheeses We Should Not Miss, and she happily obliged. They are:

Landmark Creamery's fresh sheep's milk cheese Petit Nuage . . . these little discs of cheese are intriguing. I was just stalking them on Facebook and I want one. Get some shipped or holler if you find these anywhere, Twin Cities.

Deer Creek Vat 17 Cheddar, which is currently on offer at Rock Elm Tavern in Plymouth, on a special cheeseburger designed to raise money for cancer research. It's also at Kowalski's—look for the green wax!

Red Barn Family Farms Cheddar, especially the 3-year aged. Red Barn has good distribution here (at local co-ops, Kowalski's, Lunds Byerleys) so I'm putting these on my must-try list for sure.

Cheese-lovers, unite! And eat cheese together, for the cheese is fine.