Can You Brew an Old Fashioned? The Boozehound Cometh

The Old Fashioned whiskey cocktail is one of the oldest drinks in America, many citing its origins circa the late 1800's from a Louisville gentleman's club. And it's clearly one of the icons of the modern cocktail movement, which means its recipe is fair game for innovation and interpretation. Stretch it with mezcal, muddle a pineapple, stir or shake as you will ... but can you brew it?

I guess, yes.

Parlour Bar, which has one of our most favorite Old Fashioneds in the cities, has teamed up with those boundary-pushing brewers at North Loop's Modist Brewing to launch a very special beverage.

Boozehound is a barrel-aged Old Fashioned ale that is more than just a beer in a barrel, it's what they are calling a brewed spirit. This is a 40 proof beer, made from the recipe of Knob Creek's bourbon mash bill. A mash bill is basically the percentages of grains used in the spirit, bourbon has to be at least 51% corn, but Knob's is 75% corn, 13% rye, 12% barley). All whiskey starts out as beer before being distilled. So this is still beer because it was fermented as a beer (and not distilled), before being aged for about 9 months in hand selected 11 year old Knob Creek bourbon barrels that Parlour had on hand.

But wow, is it hard to tell the difference. I tasted it straight from the barrel, so before it had been lightly carbonated, but with a swath of orange and a bit of bitters. It was hard to tell it wasn't a whiskey cocktail. It had all the soft notes of the oaky vanillas as well as that woodsy char coupled with a corny sweetness.

"With our mash filter, we can really do whatever we want with grains," head brewer Keigan Knee told me, "for other brewers, that mash bill would be insane, but we figured out the process. We brought in a specialty yeast for it and had to hand feed it every day, slowly getting the proof up to about as high I could." This is a 20% ABV ale. Jeff Rogers, bar director for Jester and Parlour, mentioned that an Old Fashioned mixed cocktail might have about 20-21.5% ABV. So: no pint slams!

"We'd been playing with the idea of doing a high alcohol beer, and since we all love Old Fashioneds, we thought about doing an ode to that. And then, we thought, what if we just did THAT ... as a beer? More than just a cocktail-inspired beer, we went down the path of actually taking the ingredients and doing a bourbon batch and getting it to the highest percentage of alcohol you can without distilling." It's all boozy alchemy, and sets up a new category of brewed spirits. Where can they go next? Knee and the Modist crew all surmised that this would be a fun playground for a while, maybe next is a straight whiskey with rye, or tequilas and rum. They're just getting started.

So if you're someone who likes to hang at taprooms with your beer buddies, but maybe craves something a bit more elegant, something more of a sipper than a pounder, this is your lucky day. Same for whiskey fans like myself, who are always looking for new expressions over which to sip mash and talk trash. They'll be serving this in small glasses, at 4 oz. tops with a small hit of bitters.

This drink will be on tap at Modist Brewing and at both Parlour bars plus Borough, launching in the taproom first on the 22nd and the bars on the 23rd. I lobbied hard for a portable Parlour burger grill to be set up on the Modist patio, so that life could be entirely perfect. We'll see.