Burger Night at Together Farms

You know how we all get so excited about pizza farms, right? Heading down to the farmstead to enjoy the fruits of agriculture right there on the farm, shoving our faces full of pizza pies piled with produce, that was fun, yeah? Well. I may have found something even better:

A burger farm.

Yes! They grow burgers on farms! And if there's anything I'm backing in 2020, it's more burger farms. Especially ones like Together Farms in Mondovi, where you can enjoy Burger Nights on weekends.

So. I've added a new Stephanie to my collection. Farmer Stephanie Schneider of TF is my kind of gal: she's loud and fun, she doesn't shy away from a question, a force of nature herself and she's all in. Earlier this spring she posted about how rough the winter had been on the farm and that she was quitting. I panicked. But she meant her day job, she had decided to go at the farm full-time. Steph and her husband Andy run this 160-acre family farm that organically raises 100% grass-fed beef, 100% grass-fed lamb, and pastured pork. Jake and I tripped out there earlier this summer because a good burger is worth a good look and a good drive.

We parked up on the hill and made our way down into the farmstead which sits among grassy hills overlooking a pond. This is a farm, with chickens running around, sheep yelling at you, hay everywhere, porta potties, farm dogs, the whole works. About two years ago, the Schneiders outfitted their yard with a food truck, a covered eating area, a stage overlooking the pond, all kinds of yard games, and because this is ever-loving Wisconsin: a bar.

× Expand The Woodshed Tavern at Together Farms

We bellied up to the Woodshed Tavern. Wiscopop for the kid, and local WI Potosi Lemon Shandy beer for me. They have a nice array of WI craft beers and ciders, and outside of Burger Night, they do beer and wine dinners with area chefs. We grabbed our glasses for the road, because we had purposefully made it there in time for the 2:30pm farm tour which requires a wagon ride (and sometimes all the farm dogs, apparently. Mister Fluffy Pants is a particularly chill big dog that we loved.)

× Expand Jake, Mister Fluffy Pants, and Farmer Steph on the tour.

As we got going, Farmer Steph told us about her dream to convert the whole farm to a perma-culture project with perennials, because here in the Driftless region they already have wild elderberries and hazelnuts growing around. "Hazelnuts produce in just two to three years so we've started some of those in the garden. But the plan is to get every drop of water that falls on the farm to stay on the farm, with berms, swales, and pocket ponds. And that's where we'll plant all the oaks, hazelnuts, and chestnuts." She will tell you how this land has so much promise, and how these hills used to grow corn and soy to feed cows who are designed to eat grass, and now they grow grass.

× Expand Cows

Then we got to the cows, "There are about 45 cows with all of their babies. They are British White Parks, with a couple of Angus. We wanted a breed that did well on grass, and was docile. But you know the saying, the best steak you'll ever eat will be 100% grass-fed beef ... and so will the worst. It's an art and a science, it's really not just about the grass and the pasturing, but also the genetics." Then you'll see the 25 bee hives, and watch all the bugs and birds, and learn about water distribution and how cows eat in a line with efficiency. It's very cool.

Look, I don't know if you have issues with staring down your dinner, I don't, but I know some people do. Farmer Steph put it pretty nicely, "If you're going to eat meat, this is the kind of meat you should be eating. The other stuff isn't very healthy, and this has triple bottom line: there are environmental benefits, health benefits, and community benefits. The money stays here." Like I said, not one to shy away from a question.

Rounding back to the yard, we could smell the griddle going. The menu is pretty big for a farm operation, and it's got sass. If I was writing another story, I would have ordered the Hot Mess sandwich with bacon and pulled pork, three kinds of cheese (WI!) and tomatoes on brioche. But it was hard enough trying to decide on the burgers to eat. They even have a 3-grain veggie patty for the non-meat crew, and can we just get an amen for the gluten-free cheese curds and fried pickles which are cooked in all natural, nutrient-dense lard. You will taste the difference.

× Expand Burger Night Menu

We went for the Mondovi burger with hot sauce, blue jack cheese and bacon, the Yodeling burger with sauerkraut and Swiss on the pretzel bun, and the Good Fat burger with avocado, bacon-onion jam, and bacon.

× Expand Brrrgrrs

I've had so many bad grass-fed burgers that come out dry or almost dusty flavored, that I wasn't expecting much. Though, earlier at the bar, Andy had mentioned that he thought there was no bigger crime than an overcooked burger, so I had my hopes raised ... and then met and whooshed past in beefy blur. Those burgers were amazing, perfectly pink and juicy, seasoned fully with just the right amount of crisp edge to the patty. The toppings were fun and tasty, but at one point I removed the stuff and just ate the patty bare and it was all I needed (with the cheese though, I am not a heathen). They really try to be a no-waste place, so if you can't finish your meal, Mylie the giant Great Pyranees dog will help you out with that. If she's busy, you are encouraged to take your leftovers to the pig field.

While we were eating, there was a local blues band playing, families throwing bags and running around, and plenty of fighter pilot barn swallows diving and dipping for bugs. I can't think of a more perfect farm night.

Burger Nights happen on the farm through October. During the summer, they run from 4pm to dark on Th/Fr, and 11:30am - dark on Saturday, so you have time to make it out there. Try for that Saturday 2:30pm tour, it's worth it. Check out the live music schedule, plan a stay over in Eau Claire if you must, but take Highway 10 out there at least one of the ways (94 doesn't need you for both ways). Prepare to fall so in love that you buy hoodies and pounds of ground beef, pork shoulder, Polish sausage, and bacon from the farm store. Credit cards accepted.

This is really just the beginning for them. They're hoping to construct a permanent burger structure into the hill with an amphitheater for live music, so they could do stuff year round. Steph talked about how she wants to build cabins and rent them out as farm-stay rentals, and there might be camping soon allowed on the grounds. If I can get some beer fellas to charter a bus for us, wanna go?

This is going to be a permanent check-mark on my summer list. Possibly fall, too.