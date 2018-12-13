2019 One to Watch: Bus Stop Burgers and Brian Ingram

× Expand Brian Ingram in front of his bus.

I think we need to keep an eye on Brian Ingram.

I'm of the opinion that he's about to do some things in town that could be quite interesting. He's about to open Bus Stop Burgers and Brewhouse over in spitting distance of the US Bank Stadium, but this isn't his first bus ride.

Ingram was one of the original partners in New Bohemia Wurst & BierHaus, the locally owned fast-casual sausage bar with a stellar craft beer list. He helped Bob Rich grow the company, which started with one bar in Northeast, and now sits at five metro locations (after two expansion spots closed). He was also the force behind NewBo's sister restaurant in St. Paul, Seventh Street Truck Park. Viewing his new projects, you can see their DNA in this space: it's modeled after a food truck park, with real vehicles turned into kitchens, parked in a cavernous bar.

Ingram recently parted ways with the NewBo team, and joined with national powerhouse Williston Holding Company as their Chief Development Officer. In this new role, he recently launched Cargo Food Authority in the former Hubert's space attached to Target Center. The idea behind that concept includes graffiti-art walls, shipping container kitchens churning out various street food, pallet booths on wheels that can be moved to reconfigure spaces, games, and live entertainment. There are giant egg rolls, an 18'' pizza rolled like a burrito, cocktails. and beer—fun, right? It rather matches the whole sportsball arena/ballpark thing that area has going on.

So you may be thinking, well, this just sounds like a chain guy. And yeah, but.

Bus Stop Burgers and Brewhouse has my eye. It has the retro vibe, leaning to the automotive glory days of 1960s bus travel. Ingram has bought vintage busses and brought them to the space to restore them as bar seating, in the restaurant and on the patio. "Yeah I might have an obsession with these old vehicles. When I go home at night I just dig through the internet for them. They remind me of a time when people connected in a different way, and that gives something to a space where people will be gathering," Ingram told me as we walked through the rough space. "It's more than just decor, these were actual working busses that people rode across the country in."

With the high-concept environs and the vintage wash, it might be easy to discount the food (more crap on the walls, less flavor in the food ... is that a saying?), but Ingram isn't just a board room concept creator. "I graduated from the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park and then went to work for Alain Ducasse." Notably, that vaunted French chef has some 30 restaurants spanning the globe, so ... also a chain guy?

Bus Stop will trade in blended burgers, which means that flavor will not merely just sit on top of burgers, but be blended into the meat itself. The bacon burger will blend pork belly and bacon with ground chuck, the Thai chicken burger will blend in lemon grass and green curry chestnuts with the ground chicken, and IPA burger promises hops in the meat. "Everything will be done right here—the cutting, the blending, we are doing it all ourselves." There's a scratch-food ethos that includes hand spiral-cutting the fries like the State Fair. They are also doing freshly-made pies, in collaboration with the bakery at The Lynhall. "I know they can do a way better pie than I can," laughed Ingram. "And if there's one thing I learned, it's to let the people who do it best, do it."

This will be Ingram's first forray into brewing, and his brewmaster has come up with five solid starter beers for the launch. "You know, we'll have a lager and a peanut butter porter, and and IPA, but I'm also excited to do some special beer infusions, to go along the the blended flavors of the burgers."

The whole place will be counter service, you can either sit at the bar and get full service or walk up to the trolley and place your order. "We understood a while back that with the labor shortages and wage increases, that the only way to make this kind of business work was to make it counter service." This Bus Stop will be the first location, and the idea is figure out the kinks and open more around the metro.

I think we are going to see a lot more counter service places open this year and a lot of restaurateurs looking to create multi-unit concepts as they figure out a way to achieve that American Dream and be profitable. The key will be to keep them good. When restaurants grow, they tend to dilute and "maximize efficiency". That's usually not good when the increasingly sophisticated eaters are looking for flavor and quality in a sea of choices. What Ingram has going for him is experience with the good and bad sides of growth, and even though he's part of a big national group, he still has personal investment in Bus Stop. He's there doing the work.

Of course the proof will be in the burgers. Bus Stop opens on December 30, right in time to kick off the New Year.