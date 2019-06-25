Bourdain Day

Today marks Anthony Bourdain's birthday, the intrepid and outspoken chef who became a voice for a generation of foodists would have been 63 today. Sadly, as we all know, he took his own life last year, which shook the industry and the world. I wrote The Misfit in the Darkness: Anthony Bourdain's Last Gift, because after years of being in this industry, I couldn't not.

Today, his best friends Jose Andrés and Eric Ripert, along with his ardent fans and followers are choosing to honor him by establishing June 25th as #BourdainDay. All over the country, restaurants are hosting special dinners, and people will be raising a glass to the departed chef and honoring his contributions to the food world.

Locally, Jester Concepts is creating a special dish in honor #BourdainDay at each of their restaurants, Monello, PS Steak, Borough, and Parlour. But it's not just homage, 100% of sales from these dishes will be donated to Serving Those Serving, a local organization devoted to the social, mental, and physical welfare of people in the service industry.

"Our community severely lacks resources and often has nowhere to turn when our lives take a turn for the worse, and our high-stress jobs combined with lack of benefits puts us at higher risk than other professions. It is STS' intent to close the gap between our industry and others, and to provide much-needed assistance in the areas of mental and physical health, sobriety and rehab services, legal and financial resources, housing, transportation, childcare, immigration and other related areas."

Grab a copy of Kitchen Confidential, watch a ton of Parts Unknown, and eat boundary-stretching food, but also do the work so that his legacy is more than entertainment.