One Great Drink: Borealis Ice Cider from Sweetland

× Expand Dara Sweetland Orchard Borealis ice cider Sweetland Orchard Borealis ice cider

One of my constant hobbies is delighting in the ways Minnesota's apple-growers and cider-makers are experimenting with our particularly wonderful Minnesota apples. (If you're new around here, Minnesota apples have complex flavors because of our long, long, cool northern summer days, and because of our high-acid local breeds and terroir.) If you're with me, do this: Get to France 44, Surdyk's, the Ale Jail, South Lyndale, or Stinson to get yourself a bottle of star-cider-maker Gretchen Perbix's newest creation, Sweetland's Borealis ice cider.

Perbix takes the fresh pressed cider from her multi-heirloom-varietal orchard, and puts it in a big old container to leave outside over the winter. As the winter progresses through freezing, thawing, and freezing again, the cider goes through freeze-thaw cycles that concentrate the juice and separate it from the water. (Perbix learned this technique from the legendary Eleanor Leger, at Eden Specialty Ciders in Vermont.) Then, when Perbix figures the real cold of the year is over, which some years might be February and some years might be April, they bring the ice-cider into the 40-degree or so cider house. As the giant ice-cube of cider thaws they drain off the juice at the bottom, till they end up with a juice with a sugar content of about 32 Brix. That's the juice that gets fermented, in a process that can take nine months. At the end of all this they might end up with as little as 90 gallons of finished ice-cider. "It's nice not to be in a hurry to make this stuff, it takes a long time, and we think it's worth it," Perbix told me.

I'm glad she does it, too. This ice-cider is staggeringly good. The result is super apple-y, fragrant as a thousand trees in blossom, sweet as dessert, but still zooming with high acid (which is the thing that keeps it from being too sweet and cloying.) This is the best thing that has happened to your cheese or dessert course since the invention of telling kids they can go watch a movie while the adults keep talking. (Secret message to bartenders: this is the apple cordial you've been waiting for, if you've been wanting to take a contemporary run at the appletini.)

My official wine-critic notes: Super concentrated apple, a spine of acid, interesting fleshy notes of chestnut and toasted almond, a forever finish of apple butter in apple heaven. My official life-critic notes: Grab one of these for after-dinner drinking.