Perhaps you're familiar with my little rant against cliché holiday traditions that goes something like this: Why does Mother's Day have to have eggbake chafing dish brunch while Father's Day gets charred meats and dinner? Seems unfair to me, a whiskey-soaked lady carnivore who likes to sleep in. Also to those brunchy Dads who love leisurely firstmeal and the neat turn of a pancake flipper instead of toiling over a smoky hot grill grate for their own supper.

Your parents didn't want to raise clichéd kids, so let's break the mold. If it's possible, lets bring the two together (some moms and dads can still be in the same room together, apparently!) and celebrate them both with bloodies and beef.

Might I suggest popping over to locally owned Nelson's Meats & Deli in St. Louis Park where you can buy plenty of raw meats for the flaming. Or, you can enlist the prowess of owner and competition barbecue maven Keith Page, who not only sells blue-ribbon worthy ribs and brisket from his counter, but grills outside the store for lunch on Wednesdays. Try the brisket Philly Cheesesteak.

You can grab what you need here: steaks, porketta, bakery items, bloody mary beef sticks, and these nifty little pots of organic Smoky Red Mustard from locally made Freak Flag Foods. Mix into a bloody, like in the recipe below, and your parents will love you. Probably.

Freak Flag Foods Smoky Red Bloody Mary

BATCHED: Makes 4 drinks.

2 cups vegetable juice, like V8

1/4 cup Smoky Red Mustard

1 tsp. chipotle hot sauce

4 tsp. prepared horseradish

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, plus a wedge for rimming the glass

1 cup vodka (have you tried Chad Greenway's Grey Duck Vodka?)

1/2 tsp. celery salt, plus additional for rimming the glass

Put all ingredients into a quart jar. Shake vigorously to mix well.

Run the cut side of the lemon wedge around the rim of a tall glass. Pour a little bit of celery salt in a shallow dish. Dip the rim of the glass into the salt. Fill with ice.

Pour mix over ice in prepared glasses. Garnish as desired. Pickles are nice.

Pro Tip: Hold the vodka and refrigerate mix up to 3 days ahead ... makes for heartier mix. Add vodka, and shake before serving.