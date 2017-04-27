Birdie Calls It Quits

× Expand Photographs by Kevin J. Miyazaki Birdie Best Restaurants 2016 Egg in a Nest (leeks, wheatberries, and parmesan) at Birdie.

Sad news. Birdie has announced they will end service as of May 20.

In Kingfield, the small 20-seat room attached to Nighthawks has been the site of some beautiful tasting menus. The ticketed coursed dinners that were held in this small and intimate space featured some of the best dishes in the TC, and was an experience I told many an out-of-towner to book in advance for their stay here. You could grab the whole room, like we did for our holiday gathering, or you could grab one seat and meet new eating chums. For $100, you could marvel through 12+ courses of plates that were as beautiful as they were delicious. It was the best dinner party in town.

It was originally an outlet for Landon Schoenefeld to showcase his more creative and precise culinary side with his team from the adjacent Nighthawks diner, where the food trades more on everyday eating. When Schoenefeld left, the kitchen was turned over to the ladies who had been kicking it with him, and the food was as great, if not more spectacular in new ways.

Jesse Peine, one of the solid leads, announced earlier this season that she would be leaving to focus more on her Peeps Hot Box food truck, and now it seems that the party is over. They're offering the space up for pop-ups and other guest chefs, as well as private events. It's basically turning into a catering/private dining room, where you can book it and order off the menu, or have them design something for you.

But it will never be Birdie like it was.

The website says that dinners will go on through May 20, but tickets are rapidly being scooped up.