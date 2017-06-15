Billy Tserenbat Sells Sushi Fix

× Expand via Facebook

It's a strange day for the sushi set in Wayzata. Billy Tserenbat, the loquacious and life-of-the-party owner of Sushi Fix (thought by many to be the top sushi spot in the cities), has sold his restaurant to a Japanese company called G-Taste. He will no longer be part of the restaurant's operation.

After starting the restaurant as a food truck in Minneapolis, Billy came out to Wayzata to set up the brick and mortar shop in 2013. It quickly became a hot draw in the neighborhood, not only for the fresh fish and Japanese whisky selection, but for the smiling antics of it's shot-ski wielding owner.

It seems the deal was too good to pass up, and Billy says, "they promised to keep it the same. They love it, and want to grow it, expanding all over the US and Japan." So, bully for that, if we can export a Mongolian created Minnesotan Japanese restaurant ... to Japan. I would vote for that.

Billy's food truck Bibuta, which knocked it out of the park last season with sushi burritos and sushi bowls, is still his and will be out soon this season.

And here's the best news, you can still get your Billy fix at his Baja Haus spot just a few doors down. He's trading in his sake-bomb headband for Tommy Bahama shirts and mezcal. They've just introduced a new menu of ceviche and he's excited to be focused on this coastal seafood grill and other projects. I have no doubt that the shot-ski is coming along for the ride.