Big Changes in St. Paul Resto Company

Big news on the east side of town.

The Madison Group has given up control of their restaurant properties, including Eagle Street Grill, Fitzgerald's, Public Kitchen/Green Lantern, Handsome Hog, OxCart/Ox Rooftop, and Gray Duck. Who's in charge now? None other than Handsome Hog founding chef Justin Sutherland.

Along with Pat Conroy, who developed the Muddy Cow brand of restaurants in the outer reaches of the metro, the two will take over all operations of the restaurants. Jim Cockarell, owner of Madison Equities who created the restaurant group, will step aside. Carol March, Cockarell's daughter and a former principle in the hospitality business (no relation, btw), will move into an executive role with Madison Equities Real Estate Group.

Couple of things: I had heard that this was a sale, but the press release makes it sound like it's all still a part of the Madison Empire. Cockarell's reputation has not been of an easy man to work with, so I wonder how that will all eventually shake out.

Is this the first major multi-location restaurant group in town to be run by an African American chef? I believe it is. Historic! Sutherland wooed back his Iron Chef mate chef Donald Gonzales from a job helming Sea Change. Makes a lot more sense now.

You can watch Sutherland next week begin his competition run for Top Chef Kentucky. Because we are all watching the Sutherland moment now.