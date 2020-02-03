Big Changes at Billy's on Grand

Billy’s on Grand in the Crocus Hill neighborhood of St. Paul, has been a neighborhood favorite for more than 30 years. News dropped last week that the ownership was changing, though it still remains in the hands of the family that founded it.

Matt Pendergast, whose great-uncle was founder Bill Wengler, is the new managing partner of the operation and will serve as executive vice president of operations. Joining Matt will be his father-in-law Randy Johnson, who will serve as CEO.

We talked to Matt over a Saturday afternoon cocktail, on Grand Avenue of course, to learn more about the plans for the future of Billy’s.

What brings you to the bar/restaurant business?

Well to start with, the restaurant business is in my blood. My first job was at Angelo’s Pizza where I started as a dishwasher, eventually working my way up to general manager.

For the majority of my 29 years I have lived in St. Paul, from the Midway to the Eastside. I recall – well sort of – nights in my early twenties closing down Billy’s with my buddies and then walking to my apartment on Fairview and Grand. Anybody that knows St. Paul knows that’s quite a hike! My life has always involved Billy’s. As a St. Paul Irish Catholic family you would always be expected to pitch in and help out the family when needed, especially on Grand Old Day and, of course, St. Patrick’s Day.

Actually on the day I was born, when my father Mike finally left the hospital, he headed to Billy’s to pop the cork on a bottle of champagne to celebrate my birth. It's all come full circle for me and I am convinced I am exactly where I am supposed to be. I am over the moon excited to carry on the legacy and vision my great Uncles Bill and Jim had 30 years ago.

How does your future father-in-law, Randy Johnson, work into the equation?

When the opportunity to own Billy’s on Grand presented itself, I just couldn’t let it leave the family, I knew somehow I needed to be involved. I reached out to Randy who has the business experience needed to bring the bar/restaurant into the next decade. I will be leaning heavily on Randy’s proven track record of turning businesses around, creating healthy work environments and building financially solid companies. Randy will be a very hands-on CEO, overseeing all operations, from executing the new Billy’s on Grand mission to managing the remodeling of the property.

Let’s talk about the remodel. What changes can we expect to see?

I think we are very fortunate to have one of the best patios in St. Paul. My favorite addition to the patio will be our bar rail seating looking onto Grand Avenue. Our goal is to make it the hottest place to be in St. Paul this summer, so we're basically gutting the patio area, tossing out the plastic chairs and ripping out the iron tables and wood benches.

What about inside?

Over the next year we will be doing a remodel of the main bar. Our goal is to hold the Billy’s legacy with an updated modern touch. Think of a higher-end sports bar with elevated food and beverage options. I can’t wait to get rid of the beer-stained carpeting. We plan to simply polish the concrete for a bit of a more industrial feel. Our color palate of gunmetal grey and deep red will be carried throughout the restaurant and into the server’s uniforms.

Any chance we will see a roof top option in the future?

Let's just say, we are very thankful that when my great uncle Jim Wengler built the building, he had the foresight to build the structure with a steel beam reinforced construction ... making it very possible.

Let’s talk food. How are you going to approach the next 30 years?

We have worked with consultant Pat Weber who has designed some of the finest menus in town. We have also hired as the executive chef, Jeremy Bechtold who was most recently at the Happy Gnome on Selby before it closed in December. Jeremy has worked under local chefs Andy Lilja, Graham Messenger, and Alan Bergo. We plan to add a Saturday and Sunday brunch menu and a killer bloody mary bar.

Chef Jeremy gave us a sneak peek into what kind of food/drink he's thinking about:

Some menu examples might be: The Hangover burger covered in sausage gravy, with American cheese, glazed bacon, pickled jalapeños, and a fried egg. A pork belly BLT with spicy chili sauce on grilled sour dough bread, Ellsworth cheese curds with Cry Baby Craig’s honey

We plan to have a large selection of rotating beers from both local and national craft brewers and an entirely overhauled wine selection. We'll work with local distillers like Tattersall as we plan our cocktail program offering interesting spirits.

The team intends to be 100% open during the remodel and construction, and you should look for the new food and beverage menu by February 14. Patio progress is weather dependent but they'll move fast to make sure that they're ready when the good weather hits.