Best Best Bars Ever!

× Expand Photo by John Haynes Cocktail at Martina

Have you picked up our copy of our October 2019 Best Bars issue yet?

Here's a little aperitif on why our top craft-cocktail bars are killing it right now.

Why is Marco Zappia, leader of Colita and Martina, the most famous bartender between Chicago and Seattle? Because of his bonkers-wonderful “Where I’m going they don’t have roads” cocktail projects, of course. For instance, everything at Colita has something to do with fermentation, most of it taking place in big glass vessels behind the scenes filled with seasonal fermenting fruits like local apples, or grains like dried corn straight from Oaxaca. When he gets a flavor he likes, he stops it by adding spirits, and that unique beverage forms the basis of a cocktail you can get nowhere else on earth. This fall he says he’s adding freezing—think of ice-wine. What will that possibly taste like? You can only know when you go, because where Marco goes they may not have roads, but they have plenty of ice and fun.

5400 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-1606, colitampls.com

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson P.S. Steak Brown walls, brown barstools, brown liquor: the backbar at P.S. Steak

What’s the right cocktail for a nouveau steakhouse? That’s the question Keith Mrotek wrestled after taking over the PS Steak bar program in July, following his five years at Marvel Bar and four running the cocktail room at Norseman. “There’s really a celebratory mindset with most of our guests, people come here for someone’s birthday, someone’s party,” says Mrotek. Then they eat steakhouse classics, freshly conceived. His eureka moment came when he understood how well New Orleans cocktail culture, both festive and food-friendly, fit in. Now the bar is very strong in Sazeracs, Vieux Carré’s, Ramos Fizz’, Champs d’Elysees’, and brandy, brandy, brandy. Before dinner have a cocktail in the lounge made with creole bitters and real absinthe, after dinner summon a snifter of the good stuff and snuggle in near the fireplace. Celebratory to the max.

510 Groveland Ave., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

× Expand Back bar at Young Joni Young Joni’s not-so-secret back bar boasts a vintage reel-to-reel audio system.

There are only 50-odd seats at the cabin-like backbar at Young Joni, but everyone wants one, so they line up patiently all weekend long. That’s because the 9-person bar crew, led by Adam Gorski, invents playful menus that reads like the sort of vintage periodical you might find in a cabin: Once it was a sort of birding guide, another time an imaginary small town paper’s classified section, another time a faux year-book. “Every menu tends to have around 14 drinks on it, and we have different flavors we want to hit, a bitter stirred drink, something festive and tropical, something very dry,” says Gorski. “When we did the yearbook, you’d go to a table and customers would be hooting, is that you? Yes, I got to play dress up, take pictures, and we make awesome drinks. We have fun.”

165 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-345-5719, youngjoni.com

Most people identify Marvel Bar as the spot that’s stylish as a Chanel showroom, but have you ever thought about what it means that four of the bartenders, including lead Peder Schweigert, have been there for the whole nine years the place has existed? A few times a year, the team leads deep-dives for the staff into various topics, for instance, inviting the owner of one of the world’s largest gin collections in to lecture and taste. Forget a PhD, by now Schweigert and crew have got to be triple PhD’s in understanding what makes an exceptionally delicious glass. This fall the focus will be rare eaux de vies and brandies, some turned in to a cocktail with the steam-extracted juice of heirloom apples. “In looking for ways to challenge ourselves,” says Schweigert, “we’re able to find subtlety, nuance, and whimsy I’m not sure we could find any other way.” Whimsy? Look this fall for Grasshopper made from wild-harvested Wisconsin wintergreen, what could be more challenging and whimsical than that?

50 N. 2nd Ave., Mpls., 612-206-3929, marvelbar.com