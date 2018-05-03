Bar Bets: Wine Deals at Mercy

× A post shared by Mercy (@mercympls) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

Why has downtown Minneapolis turned into such a nothing when it comes to wine bars? It might be because we haven't been looking in the right places. For instance, I popped in to Mercy, the restaurant in the Le Méridien Chambers Hotel on 9th and Hennepin, and learned that all winter they've been offering this very long, very top-shelf and entirely half-price wine list. I know, right? Bonkers.

It's a bit of theater, of course, based on the fact that wine pricing is a complex mystery wrapped in an enigma. Most restaurants work this way: They buy wine wholesale, from a distributor, and then mark it up three to five times. So, if a wholesale wine costs $20, in a restaurant it will cost maybe $60–$100. In contrast, in a liquor store that same wholesale $20 wine will cost something like twice wholesale, or a bit more, so let's say $40 or $50. What Mercy is doing is selling their wine at that liquor store markup, so half what normal restaurants charge. Yes, I am saying you are drinking like you're in a liquor store, but in a chic room with the good music and glassware. Yet that is not the whole of this pleasant surprise! Lots of prestige winemakers will only sell their good stuff to restaurants, not liquor stores, because they want the glamour placement that only a top table can provide. So not only can you go to Mercy to get good wine at liquor store pricing, you get access to some bottles that there is literally no way to buy at a liquor store, for love or money.

What does this mean? It means prestigious but affordable Hess Allomi, a very delicious 90-point Wine Enthusiast wine with a retail price of $32, is on the Mercy list for $30. The extremely swanky and very good for name-dropping Ridge 'East Bench' Zinfandel is on the Mercy list for $36, only a few more dollars than you'd pay in most liquor stores. I could write similar sentences about nearly every of the hundred-plus wines on this Mercy list—wines which start at $27 and soar to heights. If you're the kind of drinker who cares to soar to heights, the options start to get quite remarkable; Dom Perignon for $152 is unheard of. If you've ever thought you should be one of those hedge fund-juggling masters of the universe that sits around drinking Silver Oak after work, now you can be, at $76. (I have seen Silver Oak on steakhouse lists for $300.) It's really a stunning wine list.

I talked to Mercy manager Scott Gardiner who told me that Mercy started this because they wanted to give something to guests that they couldn't get anywhere else, and wanted to share these remarkable wines with people. He also told me that since they started this, it's become not-unusual for three women to come in, order a bottle of wine each, taste and share, and then cork the bottles to take the wine home. These are smart women. It's more efficient than going to the liquor store, a lot classier, and more fun, for darn sure.

While I was there I tried a few of chef Mike Rakun's dishes, and I think his "beer can chicken" is knock-your-socks-off terrific. He had special beer can-like upright chicken holders welded so he could pour in half a beer and then use it to support an entire local Wild Acres fresh hen. It's so moist, it's so tender, I literally can't remember the last time I had a chicken this good. The Cajun dirty rice it comes on is seriously delicious too, and it's big enough to share. An amazing roast whole chicken and a good bottle of wine—what more is there in life? Rakun also makes a decadent salmon, butter poached and silky as a butter waterfall. You should bring your favorite Chardonnay super fan down and make her pair that salmon with a splurge-wine at an everyday wine price, and she will be happy all year.

