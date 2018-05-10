Bar Bets: Red Wagon Pizza's Killer Happy Hour

× Expand Red Wagon Pizza - happy hour

You never think to ask: Why can't I get a whole prestige pizza in a fancy restaurant for six bucks? That is, you never think to ask until you sit down and find one on the happy hour menu at Red Wagon Pizza Co.—which I am here to tell you is amazing and you have to get to, stat.

Here's the deal! It's a whole thin-crust cheese pizza from their wood-fired oven, and while it's only available Monday through Thursday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., it's worth building your week around. What a pizza! Crackling thin, with that savory Red Wagon basic tomato sauce and good cheese—let's call it a contender for the metro's best New York style slice for sure. The beautifully charred and smoky plate of wood-fired wings, for $7, make it a full dinner. Add the $4 glass of Radicle Vine from Lady Hill, (a very pretty pinot noir from the affordable parts of Oregon and Washington's wine country) and you've really got something special.

"We started this all in January," Red Wagon owner Pete Campbell told me. "We asked ourselves, why can't we do a happy hour that matters? So we did."

It matters to me, and I bet it will matter to you if you get over there—and bring some kids, for an easy family dinner in town.

