Ballpark Cafe's 2019 Beer List

We knew this was going to be a milkshake-laden year for beers at the Minnesota State Fair, so it's good to know we still have a haven of great solid beers to run to after some Cotton Candy IPA and all the OTHER 53 NEW BEVVIES AT THE FAIR!!!

The Ballpark Cafe is that spot, and Dan and Dave Theisen never disappoint with a killer roster of suds on 23 craft taps. This is the birthplace of the Mini Donut beer! They have 14 new and specialty beverages for the 2019 fair, and this year they have an ALL MN craft line up! Go home Wisconsin, you're out.

Also, for you bubble-heads, Ballpark will have the only craft hard seltzer on tap with the Cherry Firework Seltzer from Lift Bridge. And because you gotta have a goal: this year they are aiming to be the "Fastest tap lines at the Fair". We are here for that.

FURIOUS IPA / SURLY (Minneapolis, MN) STYLE: IPA ABV: 6.5%

A tempest on the tongue, or a moment of pure hop bliss? Brewed with a dazzling blend of American hops and Scottish malt, this crimson-hued ale delivers waves of citrus, pine and caramel-toffee. For those who favor flavor, Furious has the hop-fire your taste buds have been screeching for.

FARM GIRL / LIFT BRIDGE (Stillwater, MN) STYLE: BELGIAN SAISON ABV: 6%

This pale golden, Belgian-influenced ale is for everyone: Farm Girl, wannabe Farm Girl. In the Belgian Farmhouse tradition, this brew has a dry malt finish and a spiciness that only Belgian yeasts can create. Smooth and well rounded... this one can please anyone in any situation, whether you are on the water, in the sun, or hiding from winter's chill.

MINI DONUT / LIFT BRIDGE (Stillwater, MN) STYLE: FLAVORED ENGLISH ALE ABV: 5%

This creative beer has a warm tan color, like the exterior of a mini donut. A malty base and natural flavors give this sweet sipper enough rich flavor without overwhelming the palate. Served in a glass rimmed with cinnamon and sugar to maximize your state fair experience.

SIZE SEVEN IPA / STEEL TOE (St. Louis Park, MN) STYLE: IPA

While the size of the boot might be a bit small, the intensity of the hop flavor and aroma in Size 7 more than makes up for it. We take prodigious amounts of hops and add them any chance we get to this Northwest-style IPA. If you ever call Size 7 balanced we’ll kick you where it hurts (in the hop sack).

COLD PRESS BLACK / BENT PADDLE (Duluth, MN) STYLE: BLACK ALE CREAM ALE ABV: 7.0%

Black Ale infused with fresh Duluth Coffee Co. “Crazy Juice” cold press coffee

CREAM ALE / CASTLE DANGER (Two Harbors, MN) STYLE: CREAM ALE ABV: 5.5%

Deep gold in color, it has soft malty aroma, slightly sweet creamy texture with a balanced bitterness, while finishing smooth and clean.

NEW THIS YEAR

CHERRY FIREWORK HARD SELTZER / LIFT BRIDGE (Stillwater, MN) STYLE: SELTZER ABV: 5%

Created exclusively for The Ball Park Cafe at the Minnesota State Fair and crafted with all-natural cherries. Finally! A light and refreshing gluten-free option that is still full of oohs and aahs!

JUICE-Z NE IPA / LIFTBRIDGE (Stillwater, MN) STYLE: NEW ENGLAND IPA ABV: 5%

A monstrous blend of fruit-forward hops is balanced out with golden malt, wheat, and oats. Forget the bitter aftertaste – this New England Style IPA is smooth, citrusy ray of tropical sunshine in an otherwise chaotic world.

CHERRY PASSION FRUIT TART ALE / BENT PADDLE (Duluth, MN) STYLE: Blonde Ale ABV: 6.0%

Balancing hints of citrus with generous additions of tart cherry and passion fruit, this incredibly thirst-quenching ale designed for Summer. Be ready for notes of tropical sweet, tart and plum from the Belgian yeast.

KIRBY PUCKER #34 ARNIE PALMER / EAST LAKE BREWERY (Minneapolis, MN) STYLE: SOUR ABV: 5.0%

Batting third is Kirby Pucker, our rotation of brews that undergo a second fermentation with lactobacillus. This State Fair exclusive to Ball Park Cafe was brewed with loose-leaf tea, lemon zest, and lemon juice, with a hint of sweetness, an homage to Arnold Palmer’s classic summer beverage. Pucker up!

THE SHANDLOT MIXED BERRY SHANDY / BAUHAUS BREWLABS (MINNEAPOLIS, MN)STYLE: LEMON SHANDY ABV: 4.5%

The sultan of suds.” “The colossus of quenchers.” “The GREAT Shandino.” This delicious, lemony concoction has been known by many names over the years. We’ve upped the game this year by infusing this beer with a mouthwatering blend of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries to make it a true hall of famer. Get it here at the Ballpark Cafe while you can though, folks. Because once this State Fair exclusive is gone, it’s gone for-ev-ver...for-ev-ver...for-ev-ver...

FOUR SEAM SCREAMER IPA / SURLY (Minneapolis, MN) STYLE: WEST COAST IPA ABV: 6.5%

Don’t get caught looking! This West Coast-inspired IPA was brewed with our friend and former Twins all-star, Glen Perkins. It delivers straight-down-the-middle hop flavor, with tropical notes of orange, mango, and pineapple with a dry and crisp finish.

MIGHTY MAGENTA DRAGON FRUIT IPA / BENT BREWSTILLERY(Roseville, MN) STYLE: IPA ABV: 6.0%

From the minds of two State Fair blue ribbon winners, this fluorescent magenta beast gushes with exotic dragon fruit and juicy New World hops, all supported by 100% Minnesota malt. Notes of passion fruit, mango, and red berries with a dank, crisp, and dry finish. So settle in. Buckle up. And enjoy the ride.

MN BREW TOGETHER ORANGE DREAMSICLE IPA / MODIST(Minneapolis, MN) AND BARREL THEORY (St. Paul, MN) COLLABORATION STYLE: New England IPA ABV: 5.50%

Orange Dreamsicle style IPA brewed with Minnesota Barley and wheat malt, a bit of milk sugar and vanilla bean, then dry hopped with Lotus and Citra cryo hops. Cool and creamy orange flavors with a touch of acidity and an orange citrus hop aroma.

ROSA FRESCA / INDEED (MINNEAPOLIS, MN) STYLE: LAGER ABV: 5.2%

Mexican honey light with hibiscus and lime. Rosa Fresca’s pink, rosy hue lures you in shifting into notes of citrus and sweetness. This bright thrist quencher begs to be sipped on through those hot summer days.

ELDERFLOWER WHEAT ALE / ABLE (MINNEAPOLIS, MN) STYLE: LAGER ABV: 4.9%

A showcase of Minnesota grown ingredients, this elderflower wheat ale starts with locally grown wheat from Dawson, MN malted in-house at Able in Northeast Minneapolis. Balanced and crisp, this beer is paired with Minnesota-grown Triple Pearl hops from Mighty Axe Hops Farm in Ham Lake, MN which gives the beer a soft melon and sweet citrus aroma and flavor. To finish the beer, we utilize hand-harvested native elderflower from Natura Farms in Scandia, MN. Light, clean, and well balanced with notes of freshly baked bread, fresh herbs, fresh cut hay, and meadow flowers

LONELY BLONDE / FULTON (MINNEAPOLIS, MN) STYLE: BLONDE ABV: 4.8%

This beer wears a delicate fragrance of German noble hops, and slips a touch of white wheat between American pale and malts for a smooth, sensuous body, fair complexion, and a pleasantly lacy white head.

DREAMYARD / MODIST (MINNEAPOLIS, MN) STYLE: NEW ENGLAND IPA ABV: 4.8%

A hazy, super juicy IPA made with a malt bill of ENTIRELY oats and wheat and heavily hopped with Citra and Denali.

MN HARD CIDERS 16oz- $9.00

RUSTIC APPLE / SWEETLAND ORCHARD (Webster, MN) ABV: 7.0% GLUTEN FREE

Packed with the essence of fresh-pressed cider. Slightly sweet with an earthy apple flavor. Perfectly refreshing for summer.

CHERRY RHUBARB / SWEETLAND ORCHARD (Webster, MN) ABV: 7.0% GLUTEN FREE

It started as a way to use the extra rhubarb from the garden, but this rosy refresher quickly became an indisputable favorite. Just the right mix of fruit and bite.

MINNESOTA MULE CIDER / SWEETLAND ORCHARD (Webster, MN) ABV: 7.0% GLUTEN FREE

Your favorite cocktail come to life as a naturally gluten free cider. We start with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples. Then we add loads of hand-squeezed lime and ginger to transform this from into something worthy of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The result is a little spicy, a little citrusy, and a lot of refreshing.